Tuesday, June 15, 2021
PM CARES Fund: DRDO to set up 850 oxygen plants across the country

DRDO has also set up temporary hospitals and COVID care facilities in many parts of India to help fight the pandemic.

On June 12, during the Department of Science & Technology (DST) Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Discourse Series, Dr C Satish Reddy, Secretary, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), informed that the agency is setting up a total of 850 oxygen plants in various districts of the country from PM Cares Fund with oxygen generation capacity of 1000 litres per minute at every plant. He further added that during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, DRDO was prepared to provide all kind of support, and it was provided in time to help the people.

He said, “We established temporary hospitals specific to COVID 19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals, we call them flying hospitals, and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders.”

He also talked about the research DRDO is carrying out in advanced technology in defence. The agency is also concentrating on the development of high-quality technology to cater for the needs of the people at a lower cost to match the international level.

PM CARES Fund for Covid orphans

Recently, PM Modi announced that PM CARES Fund would be used to provide support to the children who lost their parents due to Covid. The Prime Minister announced that such bereaved children would get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 for the next five years from the PM Cares Fund. Moreover, they will receive a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23.

