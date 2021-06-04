Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised some students yesterday by participating in a virtual meeting with students from some CBSE schools. He also spoke with the parents of the children about the cancellation of the class 12 board exams.

The Union Education Ministry organised the meeting days after the decision to cancel the Class 12 board examinations.

Many snippets of PM Modi’s interacting with the CBSE students and their parents have surfaced online. The students were pleasantly surprised when the Prime Minister suddenly turned up at the virtual meeting.

In one video a parent tells PM Modi: “Shahrukh Khan se milne se bhi itna achcha nahi laga jitna aaj aap se milkar lag raha hain” (We were not so happy to meet Shahrukh Khan as we are to meet you today). Sir this is a dream come true”, said the parent.

“Shahrukh Khan se milkar itna achcha nahin lagaa jitna achcha aapse milkar lag raha hai!!” A parent at PM @narendramodi‘s surprise interaction with students. :)) pic.twitter.com/Ebi3HPKJan — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) June 3, 2021

In other few videos shared by ANI, PM Modi candidly speaks to children, when a student tells Modi how much he admires him. Modi advised the students that health is wealth and asked them what do they do to remain physically fit.

#WATCH | PM Modi gets candid with students during surprise interaction, asks them about their hobbies and exercise routine. Students thank him for the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams pic.twitter.com/MjI3Gfpy1f — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Hiteshwar Sharma, a Class 12 student from Panchkula, Haryana said: “PM sir asked how I was feeling after exams were cancelled. I told him that initially I didn’t feel good about but then I realised nothing is nor important than health,” he said.

Arni Sable, a Class 12 student from Indore said: “Interacting with PM Modi today was a very different experience and a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. He motivated us for the future.”

#WATCH “Interacting with PM Modi today was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. He motivated us for the future,” says Arni Sable, a Class 12 student from Indore on her interaction with the PM earlier today pic.twitter.com/N4UMv6jABr — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

“He surprised us by joining the meeting suddenly. This was an unforgettable moment for us”, added Arni Sable.

Modi asked the students how they were feeling after the board examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and what they plan to do now, during an online conversation hosted by the Education Ministry.

The prime minister asked the students if they would rather watch the Indian Premier League, the Champions League, or the Olympics. He also reminded pupils to remember the mantra “health is wealth” and inquired about what they do to be physically healthy.

Several students told the prime minister about how the announcement offered them relief and put an end to a lengthy period of uncertainty.

Students were assured by PM Modi that the decision to cancel examinations was made in their best interests.

The full interaction of PM Modi with the CBSE students can be viewed here:

PM Shri @narendramodi interacts with CBSE students and their parents. https://t.co/Qk6rx5Xm0H — BJP (@BJP4India) June 3, 2021

In a high-level discussion with various ministers on Tuesday, the government had decided to suspend the examinations because of the students’ health and safety. CBSE will soon disclose the evaluation criteria for preparing the results. Earlier, class 10th exams were cancelled too. Many state boards have also followed suit.