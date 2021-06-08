Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh seeks permission to allow Bakri Eid celebrations, writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff
With over 1,74,000 active Covid-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra, Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh has written a letter to state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek permission to celebrate the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) this year.

Shaikh justified his demand in the letter by stating that the number of Covid-19 cases are on a decline in the state and the process of unlock has begun.

Sharing the letter, his Tweet read, “For every muslim Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha ( Bakra Eid)  are very auspicious occasions. In the past 2 years, Eid could not be celebrated due to COVID-19.  Eid-Ul-Adha is approaching in July & I urge @CMOMaharashtra to allow the community to celebrate this holy day.”

“The city is undergoing an unlock process & the celebrations will be held safely & responsibly with evey guideline the state puts forward. On behalf of the community, I request @OfficeofUT to allow all activities during the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha,” he added.

Rais Shaikh an MLA from Bhiwandi in the letter also informed that the preparations to purchase goats and other festival-related purchases begin prior to the festival. Claiming that there is despair in the Muslim community for not being able to celebrate the festival with fanfare because of the pandemic, he urged the Chief Minister to let the community celebrate the festival like in pre-Covid times this year.

Maharashtra’s 5-level unlock

The government of Maharashtra has announced a 5-level unlock strategy for the state depending upon the positivity rate of the regions. 

As per a state order, the Public Health Department has to declare the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district every Thursday. 

The district management authorities, after accessing the parameters for shall decide which level of restrictions should be imposed in their administrative units in their units.

For Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs, with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the disaster management authority, the civic body will decide the level of unlock based on positivity rate which is over 5% as of now and occupancy of the oxygen beds.

