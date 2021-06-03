Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan: Vaccines were not just thrown away, but buried and burnt too, says report
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Vaccines were not just thrown away, but buried and burnt too, says report

On June 3, Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar had revealed that Covid-19 vaccines were not only thrown in the garbage in Rajasthan but were also buried haphazardly in several hospitals.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Media report asserts vaccine wastage rampant, minister denies
Covid vaccines, image via Twitter
146

Hindi daily Bhaskar had last week reported that the there has been rampant vaccine wastage in Rajasthan. They had collected over 500 vials with around 2500 doses still left in them. However the state government has been denying wastage.

On June 3, Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar had revealed that Covid-19 vaccines were not only thrown in the garbage in Rajasthan but were also buried haphazardly in several hospitals. It has to be noted that Raghu Sharma, Health Minister, Rajasthan, has repeatedly been insisting that vaccines were not thrown in the garbage.

Bhaskar reported that they had sent a team to further examine the vaccine wastage in hospitals of the state. A team had visited 10 hospitals in the state and had examined how vaccines vials are being discarded. In some hospitals, the reporters found 80%-filled vials discarded haphazardly in garbage heaps. The Bhaskar team then reportedly descended into a 12-feet deep pit to examine the vials that were carelessly thrown away.

Bhaskar report says vaccine vials with doses left in them were carelessly thrown away: Image via Bhaskar

In another hospital, a doctor reportedly stated that they had buried old vaccine vials.

The case of vaccine wastage in Rajasthan

Recently, Dainik Bhaskar had published a report on vaccine wastage in Rajasthan. The health minister of the state had threatened legal action against the Hindi Daily, after which the media house responded. They published a photograph of 500 vials with the batch number and expiry dates. Bhaskar said that its reporters had picked up the vials from dustbins of various vaccination centres in Rajasthan.

Hours after Dainik Bhaskar published its report posting a picture of the wasted vials to fact-check Rajasthan Health Minister’s claims of ‘misleading’ report, the minister responded. He alleged that the picture Dainik Bhaskar has posted to substantiate its claims is that of “expired and discarded” vaccines. He further claimed they had been kept in a yellow disposable bag according to the rules laid down by the Biomedical Waste Management rules of the Government of India.

Dainik Bhaskar had also revealed that during the investigation, its team had on May 28 found burnt Covid-19 vaccines in the drain near Lamba Harisingh Primary Health Center in Rajasthan’s Tonk district. When the doctor present there was asked about the burnt vial, he claimed they had burnt the empty vial.

Citing reports published in Hindi dailies ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ and ‘Rajasthan Patrika’ over high vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had urged Raghu Sharma to look into the matter. “The high wastage, you would agree, is not acceptable,” he had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan news, Rajasthan vaccine, vaccine doses India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Washington Post quietly edits 2020 report that had branded Covid-19 origin from a Wuhan lab as ‘debunked conspiracy theory’

OpIndia Staff -
As scientists and health experts worldwide discuss the possible lab origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Washington Post has silently edited out one of its reports that had mocked US Senator Tom Cotton's assertion about a possible lab-leak in Wuhan.
News Reports

Maharashtra: 8-year-old boy made to clean toilets of a Covid isolation centre, was given Rs 50 for the ‘job’

OpIndia Staff -
The officer threatened the boy to hit him with sticks if he refused to clean the toilet and gave him Rs. 50 for the work.

J and K: BJP leader Rakesh Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, LeT’s front organisations claim responsibility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
J and K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina in a video message asserted, "The martyrdom of Rakesh Pandita will not go vain."

Uttar Pradesh: One more assassination attempt on Dasna temple’s Yati Narsinghanand averted, two suspects arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghananad Saraswati said in a tweet, “Two more pigs were caught today who came to murder me. It is not that easy to kill me.”

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque

Another Jammu and Kashmir in the making? The nefarious agenda to push Lakshadweep Islands into Islamic radicalisation

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Opposition to reforms in Lakshadweep islands hints at a plan by the Congress party to turn it into another Jammu and Kashmir

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Netizens criticise Hospital administration after Barkha Dutt engages in vulture journalism from ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,912FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com