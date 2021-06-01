Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan Coronavirus vaccine wastage saga: From threats of legal action to 'vaccines were expired',...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan Coronavirus vaccine wastage saga: From threats of legal action to ‘vaccines were expired’, here is what happened

Rajasthan Health Minister warned Dainik Bhaskar with legal action for reporting on wastage of coronavirus vaccines

OpIndia Staff
Harsh Vardhan writes to Rajasthan Congress govt over ‘wastage’ of Covid-19 vaccine jabs
123

After Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma threatened Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar for publishing a report on vaccine wastage in the state with legal action, the media house responded. It shared the picture of the 500 vials with the batch number and the expiry date, which the Hindi daily said its investigating team picked up from the dustbins of these various vaccine centres in Rajasthan.

OpIndia had reported on May 31 that an investigation conducted by Hindi news daily Dainik Bhaskar has found that around 500 vaccine vials discarded in dustbins in 35 vaccination centres in 8 districts in the State. These vials contained more than 2500 doses. During the probe, Bhaskar found that the wasted 500 vaccine vials were filled up to 20-75%. It has raised concerns about the claims of ‘vaccine shortage’ made by the Rajasthan government.

Hours after Dainik Bhaskar published its report posting a picture of the wasted vials to fact-check Rajasthan Health Minister’s claims of ‘misleading’ report, the minister responded. In his Tweet, the Congress alleged claimed that the picture Dainik Bhaskar has posted to substantiate its claims is that of “expired and discarded” vaccines. He claimed they have been kept in a yellow disposable bag according to the rules laid down by the Biomedical Waste Management rules of the Government of India.

The Rajasthan minister had on May 31 also taken to Twitter to post a series of Tweets, in which he called the investigative report by Dainik Bhaskar “misleading” and “bereft of facts”. He warned legal action against the journalist who wrote the “fake news”. He claimed that he has asked the State health department to conduct a detailed investigation into the report published by the Hindi daily maligning the Rajasthan government.

Following the report by Dainik Bhaskar, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on May 31 (Monday) had also written to the Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma over reports of wastage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the state.

Citing reports published in Hindi dailies ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ and ‘Rajasthan Patrika’ over high vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, Dr Harsh Vardhan urged Raghu Sharma to look into the matter.

Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote in his letter: “In almost all districts of Rajasthan, vaccine wastage is more than the national average of less than 1%. Further, the Dainik Bhaskar article has also highlighted that more than 500 vials of Covid-19 vaccines were found in the waste bins of 35 Covid-19 vaccination centres in the state.”

“The high wastage, you would agree, is not acceptable,” he added.

The Union Health Minister also took to Twitter to share the letter he had written to Sharma. His Tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: “Taking serious cognisance of reports of wastage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in some places in Rajasthan, I’ve written a letter to state health minister @RaghuSharmaINC and urged him to look into the issue. I’ve also asked him to make better preparations at the local level to avoid wastage of vaccine doses”.

In his subsequent Tweet, he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to write: “Wastage of even a single dose means failure in protecting an individual from Covid-19.” He added in the same tweet that all states and Union territories (UTs) should target zero vaccine wastage. Dr Harsh Vardhan shared the Dainik Bhaskar report in his Tweet to warn the Rajasthan Govt over vaccines wastage.

Dainik Bhaskar also revealed that during the investigation, its team, on May 28, found burnt Covid-19 vaccines in the drain near Lamba Harisingh Primary Health Center in Rajasthan’s Tonk district. When the doctor present there was asked about the burnt vial, he claimed they had burnt the empty vial.

When the Bhaskar team told the doctor on duty that if any person who has been inoculated developed any kind of adverse symptom and the authorities would want to know from which batch of jabs that particular person was vaccinated, then how could that be ascertained if the empty vials are not retained. The doctor reportedly told the Bhaskar team that they did not get any such order from the state government that the vial has to be preserved after vaccination.

Rajasthan Govt’s failure in handling the Covid pandemic

As per the Union government, the state has wasted about 11.50 lac Covid-19 doses between January 16 and May 17. However, the state government has alleged that only 2% of the total doses have been wasted. In the investigation conducted by Bhaskar, it found that the rate of wastage of Coronavirus vaccine doses was a whopping 25%.

The wasted vials were recovered by Bhaskar, which will be handed over to the Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Health Department Akhil Arora. He has assured to initiate an investigation into the matter.

It was earlier reported Rajasthan had recorded the highest percentage of Covid-19 vaccine wastage. Reportedly, a total of 11.5 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which amounts to almost 7 percent, was wasted in the Congress-ruled state.

Moreover, reports had revealed last month that in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, 1,500 ventilators received under the PM CARES Fund are lying unused and unopened. These ventilators were received over ten months back. Reports stated that of these 1,500 ventilators, 230 are faulty but even amid the raging Chinese coronavirus pandemic, these ventilators have not been repaired and put to use.

The Rajasthan Government’s callousness in handling the pandemic does not end at this. On May 23, Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days. The main reason cited for these deaths was not cleaning and maintaining the ventilators on a regular basis.

On May 8, OpIndia reported how 21 people died in less than 3 weeks in a village in Rajasthan after Coronavirus protocols during the burial of an infected patient were violated.

Moreover, recently it was reported how discrepancies were found in COVID death records and the number of cremations in Rajasthan. A report by Dainik Bhaskar had pointed out that the government of Rajasthan had reported 3918 deaths between April 01 to May 20 from 25 districts, however, 14,482 cremations had taken place in just 512 village blocks during the same period. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrajasthan vaccine wastage, rajasthan vaccines, rajasthan coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Licypriya Kangujam’s Ketto campaign: A possible violation of FCRA and questionable association with Noble Citizen Foundation

Anurag -
From allegations of faking achievements to a possible violation of FCRA norms while collecting foreign funding in name of COVID relief, the long and short of 'child activist' Licypriya Kangujam and her conman father.
Editor's picks

Yogi Adityanath announces ‘Mission June’, plans to inoculate 1 crore beneficiaries across 75 districts this month

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to take their jab "Tika jeet ka" and help defeat Covid-19

The Chief Secy Saga: 5 statements that prove Mamata Banerjee’s antics over Alapan Bandyopadhyay is self serving drama

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been indulging in moral grandstanding over the Chief Secretary controversy.

Rajasthan Coronavirus vaccine wastage saga: From threats of legal action to ‘vaccines were expired’, here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Health Minister warned Dainik Bhaskar with legal action for reporting on wastage of coronavirus vaccines

Mamata Banerjee’s statements after she made the PM wait for a cyclone Yaas review meeting are full of loopholes: 4 examples

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee stirred the hornet's nest when she decided to make a massive hue and cry about a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the aftermath of cyclone Yaas.

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 8 accounts on Twitter, netizens wonder if it is to make ‘pet pidis’ appear independent

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today unfollowed propagandist Kunal Kamra and self-described fact-checker Pratik Sinha on Twitter

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,352FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com