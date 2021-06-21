Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports Rakesh Tikait asks farmers to 'get ready with tractors', Mahapanchayat from Haryana demands opening...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rakesh Tikait asks farmers to ‘get ready with tractors’, Mahapanchayat from Haryana demands opening of Singhu border

Residents from several villages in Delhi and Haryana held a "Mahapanchayat" in Haryana’s Sonipat on Saturday, demanding the opening of the Singhu border, the removal of barricades put up by the so-called farmer protestors and immediate halting of violence.

OpIndia Staff
Tikait incites farmers to keep tractors ready for another protest
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has once again asked the farmer's to be ready with 'tractors', image via Twitter
10

After celebrating the six-month anniversary of the farmer’s protest, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has yet again given a call to intensify the protests and called upon the protesting farmers to be ‘ready with tractors.’

On Sunday, Tikait took to Twitter suggesting that the farmers will have to escalate their protest as the Centre will not bend down to their demands. “The government will not agree. Treatment is necessary. Keep your tractors ready. We will have to intensify the protest to save our lands,” he Tweeted.

From announcing protests outside all the Raj Bhavans on June 26 to declaring that the protests will be on till 2024, Tikait has time and again kept the alleged farmers busy with his frivolous threats and calls.

Mahapanchayat demands clearing of Singhu Border

On the other hand, residents from several villages in Delhi and Haryana held a “Mahapanchayat” in Haryana’s Sonipat on Saturday, demanding the opening of the Singhu border, the removal of barricades put up by the so-called farmer protestors and immediate halting of violence.

The villagers also informed that they are ready to meet the state and Central government to voice their demands.

Centre ready to talk

The Centre has yet again given a call to farmers to re-initiate talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a video Tweet has recently said, “The Government of India is ready to talk to any farmer organization and anytime on the provisions related to the new agricultural laws. We welcome them…”

He also suggested that they are ready to conduct a meeting even at midnight to address their grievances on the new farm laws.

Increase in crimes at protest sites

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp increase in the crime rate in and around the protest sites. We reported how a man named Mukesh (42)- resident of Kasar village in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district of Haryana had succumbed to burn injuries after farmer protestors allegedly set him ablaze at the Tikri border protest site on May 16.

His wife Renu in an exclusive interview to OpIndia said, “Agitators at Tikri border, they are not farmers but hardcore criminals. They are perpetually drunk and always under the influence of alcohol. It’s been a year, these people are not going from here. They have created chaos over here.”

Likewise, Tony Kumar, the Sarpanch of the village also cast doubts upon the intent of these people, who have been protesting as farmers. Expressing his trepidation after the ghastly incident, Tony Kumar said that in the past, many villagers have come to him with complaints against these protesting people. Villagers complain that these farmers go to their fields to defecate, they molest and harass the women of the village.

Several incidents of assault and molestation too have been reported from these protest sites.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFarmer protestors, Singhu border protest site, Farmer tractors
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

International Yoga Day: PM Modi launches M-Yoga app, emphasises the importance of Yoga during the Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
7th edition of International Yoga Day celebrated across the world. The theme for this year is Yoga for Wellness.
Media Fact-Check

Lakshadweep admin refutes PTI report on proposal to shift jurisdiction to Karnataka from Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, PTI tweeted that following the protests from Lakshadweep residents, the administration had mooted proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court.

Three booked for falsely accusing general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust in a Facebook post in ‘land scam’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bijnor police chief Dr Dharm Vir Singh said in the statement that the matter is under investigation. However, prima facie the documents provided by the accused have found to be false.

George Soros-funded University awards former Kerala health Minister KK Shailaja for her ‘commitment to public health service’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Kerala Minister KK Shailaja, who was dropped from cabinet after lelection, awarded by George Soros-funded University

Gujarat: Cow smugglers kill VHP Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara, nephew of district BJP president, 10 arrested

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Ten individuals have been arrested in Gujarat on accusations of murdering Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara in Valsad district.

Coronavirus: Liberal privilege that sank Kerala. Here is what went wrong

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The media will choose to wait strategically till it reaches Gujarat, for more effect. And the third wave begins “officially” when the spread reaches Uttar Pradesh. And then, it will all be the fault of “Gaumutra.”

Recently Popular

News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Tech

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,945FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com