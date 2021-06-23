Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home Political History of India Sanjay Gandhi death anniversary: How three attempts were made to kill him before he...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical History of India
Updated:

Sanjay Gandhi death anniversary: How three attempts were made to kill him before he died in a plane crash

Before the Wikileaks cable made the document public, there was no information about any such attempt on Sanjay's life.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Gandhi
Sanjay Gandhi death anniversary (Image: Outlook)
1

On June 23, 1980, Indira Gandhi’s younger son, Sanjay Gandhi, died in a plane crash. The controversial former Member of Parliament from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, faced three assassination attempts throughout his life. He was a key figure during an emergency, but according to Wikileaks Cables, Indira Gandhi did not see him as a leader but only as a ‘small fry‘ or a Karyakarta for Congress Party.

Congress paid tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary. Source: Twitter

In September 1976 dispatch, the US Embassy reported that the younger son of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was targeted by an unknown assailant. Though the attack was a “well-planned assassination attempt”, Gandhi escaped and was not seriously injured. According to the Cable, he was shot three times on August 30 or 31 during an emergency.

As the cable mentioned, he was not seriously injured, it can be assumed that he sustained some form of injuries, but their nature was not specified. Interestingly, the cable-based information of the assassination attempt of the information supplied by sources in Indian intelligence. The cable stated, “According to Indian intelligence, this is the third attempt on the younger Gandhi’s life.” It further blamed the revolutionary elements sponsored by ‘outside forces’ for the attack.

The telegraphic communication provided by US intelligence to the State Department on September 6, 1976, read, “Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay was shot three times on August 30 or 31 by an unknown assailant, according to a confidential source, but was not critically injured. The shots were apparently fired by a high-powered rifle in a well-planned assassination attempt while Sanjay was visiting the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to Indian intelligence, this is the third attempt on the younger Gandhi’s life. Information concerning the incident is under tight control at present, but the attack will eventually be blamed on “revolutionary elements sponsored by outside powers”.”

Sanjay Gandhi’s crashed plane. Source Jagran

Before the Wikileaks cable made the document public, there was no information about any such attempt on Sanjay’s life. Other US cables described the role of Sanjay Gandhi in Indian politics as an authoritarian figure behind the Emergency who worked extensively to ensure his mother’s power remained unchallenged.

When Janata Party came to power, several investigations were commenced. However, none of them mentioned any attempts on the life of Sanjay Gandhi. The 33-year-old young MP was killed in the plane crash on June 23, 1980, soon after Congress came back to power.

Sanjay Gandhi preparing to fly a small plane. Source: Newstrend

According to some claims, Sanjay ignored his elder brother’s advice to wear proper shoes in the cockpit while flying the plane. When he was flying the advanced Pitts S-2A aircraft, he was reportedly wearing Kolhapuri Chappals while dressed in Kurta-Payjama. When the plane crashed, he was flying it low and indulged in some rackless manoeuvres, possibly resulting in the crash.

The Sydney Morning Herald Report on Sanjay Gandhi’s Death. Source: Google News Archives

Sanjay, and the accompanying pilot and instructor of Delhi Flying Club, Captain Subhash Saxena, died on the spot. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on June 24, 1980, that he died of head injuries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssanjay gandhi death, sanjay gandhi assassination attempt, sanjay gandhi was killed, sanjay gandhi wikileaks
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Sanjay Gandhi death anniversary: How three attempts were made to kill him before he died in a plane crash

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on June 23, 1980 at the age of 33.
News Reports

Pakistan: Blast near terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed’s house in Lahore leaves 2 dead, 12 injured

OpIndia Staff -
Investigations are on whether the blast was due to pipeline burst or cylinder or it was just an inadvertent bomb blast near terrorist leader's home.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to be the epicentre of Covid-19, account more than half new cases in the country

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As many as 12,617 new Covid-19 were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 8,470 cases in the last 24 hours.

‘Yogi can get me killed too’: Poet Munawwar Rana goes on deranged rant over mass religious conversion case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Calling the mass conversions case a plot by Yogi Adityanath to win the upcoming state assembly elections, Rana mocked Hindus for getting converted for a small amount of money.

Kerala CPM expels Christian member who questioned conversion of his wife and son to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He had alleged that Nazeera, a Panchayat member, and her husband Younus, an employee of Calicut University were the masterminds behind the alleged forced religious conversion.

After Bahrain and UAE, Mongolia and Seychelles which relied on Chinese vaccines see a spike in Covid-19 cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fresh covid outbreaks in countries which have extensively used Chinese vaccines on a significant percentage of populations fuel doubt over efficacy of these vaccines.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
News Reports

After MC Kode, Vastavik Muhfaad abuses Lord Krishna while dissing another rapper, songs laced with expletives and drug promotion

OpIndia Staff -
In another ‘high on abuses’ song, Muhfaad refers to Hindu gods Ram and Sita in a similar depreciative manner.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,404FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com