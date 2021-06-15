Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Kshetra Trust issues comprehensive clarification on land deals: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff
After AAP leader Sanjay Singh, supported by top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, peddled fake news alleging a ‘land scam’ by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Trust has issued a clarification on the entire land deal.

Sanjay Singh claimed that Ram Janmbhoomi Trust paid Rs 18 crore for a piece of land that costed Rs 2 crore in 2019.

Singh and other party members presented ‘Agreement of Sale’ as ‘Sale Deed’ to propagate their theory further. 

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust issues clarification

Brushing off the baseless allegations, the Trust has shared details on the land and the deal through its social media handles.

Facts about land:

The Trust has informed that the land in question is adjacent to a road which in the near future will be constructed in a 4-lane way approaching the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, making it a prime land.

The land parcel of 1.2080 hectares has been purchased at a rate of Rs 1423 per square feet, which the Trust says is far less than the market price.

Clarification issued by Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Image Source: Twitter

A report from 2020 suggested that a land that was available for Rs 400-500 per square feet in 2019 on the outskirts of the Ayodhya city, now fetches Rs 1,000-1,500. Similarly, land that was available at Rs 1,000 per sq ft in the heart of the city before the Ram Mandir verdict, now costs anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per square feet.

Additionally, agreements were made between several parties since 2011 for the same piece of land, however, the agreement could never mature due to several reasons. 

Details of the land:

The Trust in its clarification informed that Nyas was interested in purchasing the land, therefore, it insisted on clearing all the previous agreements before getting to the final deal.

The deal involves nine individuals out of which three are said to be Muslims. All the nine individuals who were involved in the deal since the past 10 years were contacted.

Clarification issued by Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Image Source: Twitter

Upon receiving their consent, the Trust decided to sit together with the parties involved and made the agreement with the final owners. 

The Trust clarified that all the financial dealings are done through banking channels with no cash involved. The Trust has also purchased three to four plots from temples and ashrams which will be compensated with another land of their choice for rehabilitation and sufficient funds. 

Details of the agreement:

  1. On 04/03/2011 Mehfooz Alam, Javed Alam, Noor Alam, Firoz Alam: S/o Muhammad Alam resident of Barwari Tola Ayodhya , entered into an agreement with Kusum Pathak, Harish Pathak and Mohd lrfan (urf Nanhe Miyan) to sell gata number 242,243,244 and 246. Consideration amount agreed was Rs. 1 crore. Agreement was valid for 3 years. This agreement dated 04.03.2011 was cancelled on 04.03.2014.
  2. On 20/ 11/2017 Mehfooz Alam and three others above mentioned parties, registered a sale deed to Kusum Pathak and her Husband Harish Pathak (same 4 gata numbers, total land 2.334 hectare). Consideration amount was Rs 2 crores.
Clarification issued by Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Image Source: Twitter
  1. On 21/11/2017 Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak entered into an agreement to sell above 4 gatas to lchchha Ram Singh, Jitendra Kumar Singh and Rakesh Kumar Singh. Consideration amount was Rs 2.16 crores.
  2. (This agreement was registered to be cancelled on 17/09/2019)
  3. On 17/09/2019 Another agreement was entered upon by Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak to sell above mentioned land to lchchha Ram Singh, Vishwa Pratap Upadhyay, Manish Kumar, Subedar, Bairam Yadav,  Ravindra  Kumar  Dubey, Sultan  Ansari   and   Rashid Hussain. Amount of consideration was Rs 2 crores and validity of agreement was 3 years.
  4. (This agreement was registered to be cancelled on 18/03/2021)
  5. On 18/03/2021 Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak sold land gata number 243, 244 and 246 area 1.2080 hectares by sale deed to Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari S/o lrfan (urf Nanhe Miyan). Consideration amount was Rs 2 crores, valuation at circle rate Rs 5.80 crores, stamp paid for 5.80 crores Valuation.
  6. On the same day, above Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari entered into an agreement to sell this land to RJB Trust. Consideration amount agreed was Rs 18.50 crores. Payment of Rs. 17 crores was made as advance by online transaction.

We had also reported earlier on how the opposition was trying to rake up a non-existent issue just before the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. 

The ‘strategy’ adopted by several political parties to create roadblocks in the construction of the Ram Mandir, that Hindus have waited for over 5 centuries might in fact have adverse effects. 

Sanjay Singh claims attack

Seeing the alleged scam theory fail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has now claimed that he was attacked by alleged BJP goons on Tuesday morning for unraveling the discrepancies in the land deal.

Not sure if his allegations of the ‘scam’ were directed at the Bhartiya Janta Party or the Ram Janmobhoomi Trust, Singh claimed that he will continue this fight till his last breath.

