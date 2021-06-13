Sunday, June 13, 2021
Indian embassy in Turkey shuts up Turkish state-run publication for peddling Pakistani propaganda against...
Media
Indian embassy in Turkey shuts up Turkish state-run publication for peddling Pakistani propaganda against India

Turkish state-run agency Anadolu Agency had claimed that India has issued over 3.4 million fake domicile certificates to change the demographics of Kashmir.

On June 10, Anadolu Agency, a state-run news agency of Turkey, published a report alleging India has issued over 3.4 million fake domicile certificates to change the demographics of Kashmir. The Indian Embassy in Turkey refuted the claims. While tagging the official handle of Directorate of Communication, Turkey, the embassy said, “AA is falling prey to Pakistani Propaganda. Journalistic ethics demand that they should check the basis of issuing of Domicile certificate by the Indian Govt and report that too. Not just become the propaganda mouthpiece of a third country.”

AA relied on statements of a Pakistani spokesperson

The report published by Anadolu Agency was no less than Pakistani propaganda against India. In the report, AA quoted Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, saying, “India continues with its design to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. India has already issued over 3.4 million fake domicile certificates.” He further added, “The lives and livelihoods of the Kashmiri people have been severely affected in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019.”

Pakistan’s frustration over the abrogation of Article 370

The Government of India abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Since that day, the neighbouring country of Pakistan has been showing its frustration over the decision and trying to paint a bad picture of India in front of the international community. On the contrary to what Pakistan and its allies suggest, abrogation of Article 370 opened doors to progress for the state. Notably, since that day, there have been 87% lesser reports of stone-pelting in Kashmir. There has been a significant fall in youth joining militancy in Kashmir as well.

The issue of domicile certificates

The report suggested that India issued fake domicile certificates, which is entirely baseless. The domicile certificates are being issued as per Indian laws. While answering a question in Lok Sabha on March 16, 2021, G. Kishan Reddy, Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Home Affairs, told the house that a total of 35,44,938 applications were received for domicile certificates. Out of these applications, 32,31,353 were approved. 2,15,438 were rejected as they lacked the required documents mandated by Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate.

