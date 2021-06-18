Friday, June 18, 2021
Home News Reports Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

OpIndia Staff
Suvendu Adhikari(L), Mukul Roy(R)
127

BJP heavyweight and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of TMC leader Mukul Roy, MLA from 83-Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency after he defected to TMC.

Adhikari has demanded the resignation of Roy citing anti-defection law after the latter joined the Trinamool Congress party despite winning the assembly seat of Krishnanagar Uttar on a BJP ticket. 

Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had said that all paperwork to support the BJP’s demand is completed but could not be submitted as the receive section was shut. He had earlier said that he will approach the West Bengal speaker demanding the application of the anti-defection law against Roy if he did not resign. 

“An MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar has changed party, and we hope he will resign from the membership of the assembly. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will write to the Speaker on Wednesday seeking application of the anti-defection law,” he had said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Mukul Roy should have resigned from the assembly on his own after going back to Trinamool Congress, and has he has not done that, a petition for his disqualification has been submitted to the West Bengal assembly speaker.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “After joining TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy should have on his own resigned from his membership of the Bengal Assembly, a seat (Krishnanagar Uttar) he won on BJP ticket. Now, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s LoP in WB has moved the Speaker for his disqualification…”

Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLAs write a letter to Governor Dhankar seeking action against Mukul Roy

A bitter quarrel ensued between Adhikari and Roy after the latter deserted the BJP along with his son and joined the rival TMC. Soon after defecting to Mamata Banerjee’s party, Adhikari had demanded Roy’s resignation. In response, Roy clung to his post of MLA and refused to give up his position. 

Adhikari approached the Governor of West Bengal to seek action against Mukul Roy under provisions of anti-defection law. “Todna-Jodna is part of TMC’s dirty politics. They have been doing this for the past 10 years and nobody opposed it. But it is being opposed now and action will be taken under the anti-defection law,” Adhikari said. 

BJP MLAs had written a letter to Governor Dhankar over the defection of BJP leaders to TMC following the assembly elections. In response to the letter, Dhankar said, “…Being the Constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

4 arrested in Hiranandani society fake vaccine scam, Tips Films, another production house were duped too: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
4 persons have been arrested by the Kandivali Police in the fake vaccination drive case. They have been sent to judicial custody till June 25.
News Reports

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhilkari asks assembly speaker to disqualify Mukul Roy as per anti-defection law after Roy quite BJP to join TMC

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

FT refers to India as the ‘weakest link’ in the Quad. How their quoted expert denies conclusion and how they got it massively wrong

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
Quoting a few experts in foreign policy, FT declared that India is the 'weakest link' of the informal alliance as it had failed to provide necessary vaccines to the nations as it had agreed to in the Quad summit that was held in March.

UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the case was highlighted on the social media, Sultanpur police have informed that they have suspended a constable involved in the case and the accused inspector has been ordered to report at the police lines.

Farmer org releases unclear video to claim man committed suicide at Tikri border, clearer video shows man accusing ‘farmer’ of setting him on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A man was burnt alive and succumbed to his injuries after visiting the Tikri border where farmers are protesting

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter India MD told Delhi Police he does not know directors and owner of his company, details of his boss: Feigning ignorance or...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari said he does know who owns Twitter India, and which company his boss Yu Sasamoto belongs to
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Man burnt alive to make him ‘martyr’ against farm laws, villagers demand security from ‘farmers’ at Tikri border

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, casteist slurs were hurled towards Mukesh after which he was set on fire. A video of him being set on fire has gone viral on social media where one can hear casteist abuses being thrown at him before he was set ablaze.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,292FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com