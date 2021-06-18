BJP heavyweight and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of TMC leader Mukul Roy, MLA from 83-Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency after he defected to TMC.

#NewsAlert | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari writes to West Bengal Assembly Speaker urging him to disqualify Mukul Roy.



Tamal Saha with details pic.twitter.com/iMnwTLivLI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 18, 2021

Adhikari has demanded the resignation of Roy citing anti-defection law after the latter joined the Trinamool Congress party despite winning the assembly seat of Krishnanagar Uttar on a BJP ticket.

Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had said that all paperwork to support the BJP’s demand is completed but could not be submitted as the receive section was shut. He had earlier said that he will approach the West Bengal speaker demanding the application of the anti-defection law against Roy if he did not resign.

“An MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar has changed party, and we hope he will resign from the membership of the assembly. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will write to the Speaker on Wednesday seeking application of the anti-defection law,” he had said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Mukul Roy should have resigned from the assembly on his own after going back to Trinamool Congress, and has he has not done that, a petition for his disqualification has been submitted to the West Bengal assembly speaker.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “After joining TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy should have on his own resigned from his membership of the Bengal Assembly, a seat (Krishnanagar Uttar) he won on BJP ticket. Now, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s LoP in WB has moved the Speaker for his disqualification…”

After joining TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy should have on his own resigned from his membership of the Bengal Assembly, a seat (Krishnanagar Uttar) he won on BJP ticket.



Now, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s LoP in WB has moved the Speaker for his disqualification… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 18, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLAs write a letter to Governor Dhankar seeking action against Mukul Roy

A bitter quarrel ensued between Adhikari and Roy after the latter deserted the BJP along with his son and joined the rival TMC. Soon after defecting to Mamata Banerjee’s party, Adhikari had demanded Roy’s resignation. In response, Roy clung to his post of MLA and refused to give up his position.

Adhikari approached the Governor of West Bengal to seek action against Mukul Roy under provisions of anti-defection law. “Todna-Jodna is part of TMC’s dirty politics. They have been doing this for the past 10 years and nobody opposed it. But it is being opposed now and action will be taken under the anti-defection law,” Adhikari said.

BJP MLAs had written a letter to Governor Dhankar over the defection of BJP leaders to TMC following the assembly elections. In response to the letter, Dhankar said, “…Being the Constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country.”