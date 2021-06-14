Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhada has issued a statement assuring that transactions related to the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is authentic and transparent. He also said that a misinformation campaign has been launched due to “selfish motives”.

Construction of Ram Temple & activities related to it are authentic & transparent. Attempts to malign this divine movement are unfortunate. It appears that this misinformation campaign is driven by selfish motives: Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Temple Trust, has also issued a clarification over the matter. He said that after it was decided to buy the land, it was found that the quoted price of Rs. 1423 per square feet, which was much lesser than the market price of nearby areas.

मूल्य पर सहमति हो जाने के पश्चात् सम्बन्धित व्यक्तियों को अपने पूर्व के अनुबन्धों को पूर्ण करना आवश्यक था, तभी सम्बन्धित भूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र को प्राप्त हो सकती थी। 6/n — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) June 14, 2021

Champat Rai said that the previous agreements related to the land had to be completed in order for the Trust to be able to acquire the land. Consequently, when it was completed, the Trust acquired the land.

तीर्थ क्षेत्र का प्रथम दिवस से ही निर्णय रहा है कि सभी भुगतान बैंक से सीधे खाते में ही किये जायेंगे, सम्बन्धित भूमि की क्रय प्रक्रिया में भी इसी निर्णय का पालन हुआ है। यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जाता है कि सरकार द्वारा लगाये गये सभी कर आदि का भुगतान हो जाये। 8/n — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) June 14, 2021

A controversy had erupted after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra through its General Secretary Champat Rai bought a piece of land at an exponentially higher price. Samajwadi Party’s Pawan Pandey made similar allegations.

He alleged that the land value was estimated at Rs.2 crore during the registry, but the Trust made an additional payment of Rs.18.5 crore to the seller just five minutes later. However, the matter is far more complicated than what was suggested.

The agreement to sell the land at the stated price of Rs 2 crores market price between Kusum Pathak and Ansari had taken place in September, 2019. But the market price increased exponentially after the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict in November that year.

In 2021, the Temple Trust registered an Agreement to sell with Ansari at the prevailing market price, that is, Rs. 18.5 crores. The land prices surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi and Ayodhya itself has gone up exponentially since the verdict, which is only to expected since the century old dispute had been resolved. Thus, there is no scam in the transaction.

