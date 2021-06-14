Monday, June 14, 2021
Home News Reports Swami Avdheshanand Giri condemns misinformation over Ram Mandir transactions, Trust Gen Sec too rebuts...
News Reports
Updated:

Swami Avdheshanand Giri condemns misinformation over Ram Mandir transactions, Trust Gen Sec too rebuts accusations: Here’s what they said

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Temple Trust, has also issued a clarification over the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Swami Avdheshanand Giri says Ram Mandir transactions are genuine, slams those spreading misinformation: Here's what he said
Image Source: Mumbai Live
1

Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhada has issued a statement assuring that transactions related to the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is authentic and transparent. He also said that a misinformation campaign has been launched due to “selfish motives”.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Temple Trust, has also issued a clarification over the matter. He said that after it was decided to buy the land, it was found that the quoted price of Rs. 1423 per square feet, which was much lesser than the market price of nearby areas.

Champat Rai said that the previous agreements related to the land had to be completed in order for the Trust to be able to acquire the land. Consequently, when it was completed, the Trust acquired the land.

A controversy had erupted after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra through its General Secretary Champat Rai bought a piece of land at an exponentially higher price. Samajwadi Party’s Pawan Pandey made similar allegations. 

He alleged that the land value was estimated at Rs.2 crore during the registry, but the Trust made an additional payment of Rs.18.5 crore to the seller just five minutes later. However, the matter is far more complicated than what was suggested.

The agreement to sell the land at the stated price of Rs 2 crores market price between Kusum Pathak and Ansari had taken place in September, 2019. But the market price increased exponentially after the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict in November that year.

In 2021, the Temple Trust registered an Agreement to sell with Ansari at the prevailing market price, that is, Rs. 18.5 crores. The land prices surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi and Ayodhya itself has gone up exponentially since the verdict, which is only to expected since the century old dispute had been resolved. Thus, there is no scam in the transaction.

Note: More about why there is no scam in the transactions can be read here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRam Mandir scam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

BBC apologises for its coverage of footballer Eriksen’s collapse, it is time they apologise for their grotesque reportage on India’s Covid outbreak too

Jinit Jain -
The western media outlets, including BBC, ought to apologise India for perpetrating racism with their egregious coverage of country's COVID-19 pandemic and linking it with morbid images of burning funeral pyres.
OpIndia Explains

Rahul Gandhi joins in spreading lies about a ‘scam’ by Ram Mandir trust: Here are the facts in 10 simple points

OpIndia Staff -
On the 13th of June 2021, Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter to level grave allegations against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Islamic NGO with possible terror links raised almost 150 crores to ‘Help India Breath’ amid pandemic, little of it was actually sent

News Reports Anurag -
Dubious NGOs with links to terrorist organizations and Pakistani army collected funds on the name of relief to India amid Covid pandemic

As Kejriwal announces his Gujarat ambitions, here is another state where he is needed the most

Satire Shashank Singh -
Why should Gujarat have all the fun?

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya

Adani Group issues clarification over frozen accounts, says media report ‘blatantly erroneous’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Economic Times report had suggested that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has frozen accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding shares in the group companies.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Sports

Young billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s account closed by Chess.com as he admits cheating in charity game to defeat Vishwanathan Anand

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Kamath created quite the flutter recently after he apparently defeated Vishwanathan Anand in a game of chess.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi kills the manufactured stories about his rift with Yogi Adityanath with just three words

OpIndia Staff -
In a rare gesture, PM Modi publicly praised Yogi Adityanath for a scheme amid the manufactured reports about rift between the two
Read more
News Reports

Rohingyas settled all over UP with forged Aadhaar, voter IDs, fresh arrests reveal they are getting financial aid too: Report

OpIndia Staff -
ADG informed that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency with forged voter ID cards.
Read more
Opinions

How a ‘liberal’ filmmaker went from criticising Rahul Gandhi to saying ‘I am on your side’ and what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
Congress and their loyalists are still not able to get over the shock of not only losing 2019 elections, but BJP outperforming them and itself from the previous term.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,042FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com