On Thursday (June 10), a violent clash broke out between two communities in Chandannagar and Ballygunge Tiljala areas in Kolkata.

Hindustan Times reported that a large contingent of police was deployed to pacify the situation after the outbreak of violence. DCP (South-East Division) Sudeep Sarkar and other senior officials also rushed to the spot. Although the police did not make any official statement, an official informed that a peace meeting was held to bring the law and order situation under control. “There is communal tension in Tiljala. We are holding a peace meeting”, a cop was quoted as saying.

While speaking about the matter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Administration (of) Mamata Banerjee must take all steps to maintain peace and calm in Chandannagar and in Ballygunge Tiljala area. Stern message to Kolkata Police, West Bengal Police, and Home Ministry must be sent to contain the sliding situation. Time to hold concerned accountable.” He had shared a disturbing video wherein a frenzied mob, welding batons, were seen vandalising a police van. The miscreants were also seen destroying glass panes in the vehicle with bricks and sticks.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised, “Anarchy, lawlessness, and violence are enemies of democracy. Appeal to Mamata Banerjee to contain the volatile situation from worsening. Those responsible must be sternly dealt with (by Kolkata Police, West Bengal police) in an exemplary manner. Time to rise above partisan interests. “In another video shared by him, it could be seen that the police officials were thrashing the accused to pacify the chaotic situation.”

Hindu temple attacked, idols vandalised

BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in the Tiljala neighbourhood on Tuesday (June 8). He added that idols were desecrated and temple gates were broken. According to Maji, another temple was attacked on Thursday (June 10). “Hindus are stuck in Hazarigali”, he urged for immediate action to save Hindus in the area. In a video shared by him, people were seen running on roads while the street lay covered in the smoke of country-made bombs.

A Twitter account named ‘Hopeless Bengali Hindu’ had shared visuals from a Kali Mandir in Masjid Bari lane in Tiljala in Kolkata. From the video footage, it became evident that the idols were desecrated while the miscreants tried to forcibly break open the gate. According to the Twitter user, the attack took place on Wednesday (June 9). OpIndia, however, could not independently verify this footage.

Journalist assaulted brutally in Tiljala

BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, informed about the ordeal of a journalist in Tiljala. He tweeted, “While covering the news journalist Sanjeeb Basu was brutally attacked. I strongly condemn this incident which is an onslaught on people for exercising their democratic rights and attacks free journalistic liberties.”

In a tweet in Bengali, he further added, “Trinamool-sponsored goons brutally assaulted journalist Sanjeeb Basu while he was trying to gather news about violence in Tiljala. This is how the Trinamool Congress is consistently murdering democracy in the country. I strongly condemn the incident.”

On being asked to narrate the incident, journalist Sanjeeb Basu informed, “We had received a tip-off about a law and order situation in Topsia Hazaribagh. When we reached there, I and my co-worker were beaten black and blue by the miscreants. I was badly hit in the eye (pointing towards his sore eyes). Then, a few local men intervened and rescued us.”