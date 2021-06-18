Friday, June 18, 2021
Home News Reports TISS research paper calls Kashmir 'India occupied', blames Indian Army for domestic violence in...
News Reports
Updated:

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

The paper, written by one Ananya Kundu, was titled, "Engendering Conflict: Understanding the impact of Militarization, Conflict and Pandemic-Induced Lockdown on Domestic Violence in India occupied Kashmir".

OpIndia Staff
TISS research paper calls Kashmir 'India occupied'
Image Source: Facebook
122

A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir “India occupied Kashmir”. The paper, written by one Ananya Kundu, was titled, “Engendering Conflict: Understanding the impact of Militarization, Conflict and Pandemic-Induced Lockdown on Domestic Violence in India occupied Kashmir”.

The paper was supervised by Dr. Nilanjana Ray. The paper contains several other extremely problematic comments. The paper says, “Indigenous Kashmiri researchers have shied away from working on domestic violence since recognition of domestic violence as a serious gender-based concern in the valley will contribute to the larger Indian state rhetoric of vilifying Kashmiri men which will then validate the Indian state’s imperialist intentions on the pretext of “protecting” and “rescuing” Kashmiri women.”

The controversial paper (Source: Abhinav Prakash/Twitter)

In other screenshot shared by Abhinav Prakash, the paper argues that the invasion of Jammu & Kashmir right after independence was a ‘freedom movement’. “These freedom fighters took help from Pakistan to overthrow the rule of the Dogras. Hari Singh’s army was being defeated and the King who had now been overthrown sought assistance from India. What history terms as invasion was the freedom struggle of Kashmiris from foreign rule, just like India’s movement against the British,” the paper said.

It continued, “The area they were successful in freeing is referred to as Pakistan Administered Kashmir. India calls it POK or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir but the people living there refer to it as Azad Kashmir, a name which stands testimony to their fight for freedom against foreign rule and its partial success.”

The controversial paper (Source: Abhinav Prakash/Twitter)

In the end, the paper blames India for the domestic violence in Kashmir. The paper says, “All issues of gender-based violence in Kashmir are impacted by the on-going conflict and militarization. So in order to resolve the issue of gender-based violence, the conflict and militarization needs to be brought to an end. This will require the government to address the political aspirations of Kashmiris for self determination an autonomy.”

Thus, what the author effectively says is that domestic violence is caused by India’s “occupation” of Kashmir and to brought it to an end, Kashmir must me made independent. Thus, once again, the objective appears to be absolve the actual culprits of their guilt and lay the blame at the feet of the Indian Army and the Government. And such pearls of wisdom comes from the School of gender Studies at TISS.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTISS research paper kashmir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Information about a fictitious train on ‘reliable’ Wikipedia, picked up by websites and academic journals: Here is how it originated

OpIndia Staff -
A 2016 edit about fictional Mashriq-Maghreb Express was removed from the East Pakistan Railway's Wikipedia page in 2020 only
News Reports

‘Being targeted because I am Muslim’: SP leader Umed Idris plays victim card after giving Ghaziabad incident a communal spin

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Umed Idris was booked by Ghaziabad police on May 17 for giving the Loni incident a communal spin in his Facebook video.

4 arrested in Hiranandani society fake vaccine scam, Tips Films, another production house were duped too: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
4 persons have been arrested by the Kandivali Police in the fake vaccination drive case. They have been sent to judicial custody till June 25.

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhilkari asks assembly speaker to disqualify Mukul Roy as per anti-defection law after Roy quite BJP to join TMC

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

FT refers to India as the ‘weakest link’ in the Quad. How their quoted expert denies conclusion and how they got it massively wrong

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
Quoting a few experts in foreign policy, FT declared that India is the 'weakest link' of the informal alliance as it had failed to provide necessary vaccines to the nations as it had agreed to in the Quad summit that was held in March.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,409FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com