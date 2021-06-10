Thursday, June 10, 2021
Home News Reports UP lawyer’s kidnappers confess to police they are associated with Bhim Army, say the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP lawyer’s kidnappers confess to police they are associated with Bhim Army, say the plot was hatched in the party office

The STF DSP said that the kidnappers had demanded Rs 1 crore from Priti Shukla's husband, who is also a lawyer in the UP High Court. The abductors later settled for Rs 25 lakh.

OpIndia Staff
The main arrested accused, Santosh Chaubey alias Surya has himself confessed to his association with the Bhim Army (source: Falana Dhikana, Live Law)
3

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the key member of a gang involved in the kidnapping of the High Court lawyer Priti Shukla. While the investigation into the purported case is still ongoing, the police have revealed that all the criminals involved in the abduction of the lawyer are associated with Bhim Army, reports Amar Ujala.

The reports further add that the main arrested accused, Santosh Chaubey alias Surya has himself confessed to his association with the Bhim Army, and informed that active member of the organisation Bablu Ambedkar was the key conspirator in the kidnapping. According to the reports, the Police and STF sources have revealed that it was in the Bhim Army office itself that the entire kidnapping plot was conceived.

Shukla was reportedly abducted by car-borne miscreants when she was on an evening walk near her house in the Sushant Golf City area of the state capital on May 6 (Sunday).

The Bhim Army members had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore

The special task force (STF) assigned to investigate the case, arrested Santosh Chaubey alias Surya from Harkanshi Gadhi locality in the PGI area on Tuesday at 11 pm. STF also rescued the woman lawyer from the clutches of kidnappers after she had spent 52 hours in captivity.

According to STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepak Kumar Singh, the kidnappers had demanded Rs 1 crore from Priti Shukla’s husband, who is also a lawyer in the UP High Court. The abductors later settled for Rs 25 lakh after multiple negotiation calls, said the STF DSP, adding that the investigation so far suggested that 10 people were involved in the kidnapping plan and nine of them were still at large. However, the lawyer was rescued by the police before

The case

Meanwhile, speaking about the case, a senior police official said Priti Shukla and her husband Anurag Shukla had purchased two flats in the posh Sushant Golf City locality and bought two high-end sedan cars in the recent past. He further said that the arrested accused Santosh Chaubey, revealed that the couple’s lavish lifestyle drew them in, and his gang decided to kidnap the woman in the hopes that her husband would pay a large ransom in exchange for her safe release.

Anurag Shukla, according to reports, is a very famous and well established high court lawyer in Uttar Pradesh. He is known for two high-profile cases related to former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is in jail for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore mining case, and another multi-crore case allegedly involving a real estate firm.

According to the DSP, Anurag Shukla reported his wife’s kidnapping to the Sushant Golf City police station on May 6, Sunday after receiving the ransom call, but the issue was not publicised so that the kidnappers do not get alerted about the police team’s action plan. He said that the accused had monitored the lawyer’s activities for some days before kidnapping his wife.

After kidnapping Priti Shukla, the accused had been changing their position frequently and were using the victim’s mobile phone to call her family for demanding the ransom.

During interrogation, Santosh Chaubey revealed names of his accomplices namely, Jitendra, Kallu, Rohit, Bablu and others, the STF said, adding efforts were on to nab them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Farmer protest ‘activists’ confess to raping West Bengal girl in the train and at protest venue: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Main accused in the Tikri border rape case Anil Malik confesses he had raped the Bengal girl in train and farmer protest site
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.

Dehumanising ‘Sanghis’ and weaponisation of sex: Why the defence of the ‘hate sex’ audio by one of the women present is problematic

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
The entire idea is about dehumanisation of political adversaries. Once adversaries have been sufficiently dehumanised, all manners of crimes against them are justifiable.

AltNews comes up with a lousy fact-check on PM Modi, ends up exposing opposition’s lies about decentralised vaccine procurement

Fact-Check Shashank Bharadwaj -
AltNews claimed that the PM's statement regarding some state governments demanding for decentralised vaccine procurement was untrue. However, their so-called 'fact-check' is full of loopholes.

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.

India records highest ever deaths within 24 hours due to COVID on Wednesday. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bihar government on Wednesday reconciled its actual death figures after a 20-day audit and added 3,951 deaths to the tally.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,978FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com