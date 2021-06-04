A day after being removed from the post of Kanpur South President, BJP leader Narayan Singh Bhadauria has been arrested for helping wanted criminal Manoj Singh escape arrest.

UP Police on Friday arrested Narayan Singh Bhadauria from Noida, the satellite town close to India’s national capital and under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh government. Showing zero tolerance towards criminals and their abettors, the Yogi Adityanath government had ordered the arrest of the BJP leader after he was found helping a history-sheeter.

At the same time, Manoj Singh, the wanted criminal who was helped by Bhadauria in his escape, was also nabbed by the police. So far, five people have been arrested in the case. All five are being transferred to Kanpur for further questioning.

The incident pertains to June 2 when BJP leader Narayan Singh Bhadauria, along with his supporters, had attacked the police team that had come to fetch Manoj Singh. The police had come to arrest Manoj Singh from a paan shop. A birthday party of the BJP leader was also taking place nearby, of which Manoj was a part. When the police officials moved to arrest the criminal, the BJP leader and his supporters clashed with the police and refused to hand over the criminal. After this incident, one of the supporters allegedly helped Singh escape from the police jeep. The video of the incident had gone viral on the internet, pressurising the police administration to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is worth noting that Manoj Singh has 27 cases registered against him. Besides these 27 cases, Singh was also accused in an attempt to murder case. After being dismissed from his post, Bhadauria tried to feign ignorance by releasing a video on Facebook in which he said he could not recognise the police officials who had come in plain clothes to arrest Manoj Singh.

Earlier yesterday, BJP took stern action against party member Narayan Singh Bhadauria for helping a criminal escape and obstructing the police personnel from arresting him.

In a letter released on Thursday, BJP said, “Taking cognizance of the incident that occurred on June 2, BJP Kanpur South President Narayan Singh Bhadauria has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. A three-member team from the district has been constituted, which will submit a probe report into the incident within 24 hours. This report will be shared with the party’s regional and state organisation.”