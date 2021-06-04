A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Samajwadi party leader Shailendra Yadav after he was found dancing and partying in violation of Coronavirus guidelines in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Yadav was seen dancing alongside women to the music of the Samajwadi party’s song ‘Samajwaad ka jhanda fir se UP me lahrayenge‘ (We will again unfurl the flag of socialism). He also danced to the tunes of another song titled, ‘‘Akhilesh ko Taj Dilayenge.‘

The incident took place on Wednesday (June 2) in Baijnathpur in Campierganj during the wedding ceremony of village head Balkishan Yadav’s daughter. Reportedly, the Samajwadi party leader reached the village with his supporters to attend the event. As per eyewitnesses, he jumped on the stage and began dancing with the girls on stage. When the villagers intervened, he and his supporters began thrashing the villagers. During the scuffle, chairs were tossed between them.

Case filed against Samajwadi party leader and others

While speaking about the matter, SSP (Gorakhpur) Dinesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Yadav, and organisers of the event. Those seen dancing on the stage in the video have also been booked. All of them have been charged for assault, intimidating, rioting, and violating Coronavirus protocols under the Disaster Management Act.

The police informed that organising orchestra and dancing events at the wedding ceremony was a violation of Coronavirus protocols. Reportedly, ADG (Zonal) Akhil Kumar had instructed the police of all districts to curb the organising of such events and restrict the participation of people.