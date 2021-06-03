On May 2, sevadaars of Dasna Mandir, Ghaziabad, caught two men identified as Vipul Vijayvargi and Kashif on suspicion of carrying out assassination attempt on Mahant Yati Narsinghanand. Yati Narsinghananad Saraswati said in a tweet, “Two more pigs were caught today who came to murder me. It is not that easy to kill me.”

हर हर महादेव मेरे बच्चों

आज मेरी हत्या के लिए आये 2 और सुअर पकड़े गये

इतना आसान नही है मुझे मारना… — Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati (@NarsinghUvach) June 2, 2021

Anil Yadav, a close aide of Dasna Priest, filed a complaint with the Police. Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said that both the suspects had been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Kashif told the Police that he came in contact with Vipul on Facebook three years ago. When Police asked the reason for staying in touch on Facebook, he said it was just a normal friendship. Vipul claimed that he wanted to meet the famous priest of Dasna Mandir.

As per reports, the duo entered the temple at around 8:30 PM. They had a bag that was allegedly not checked by the Police at the gate. The sevadaars of the temple raised concerns over their activities in the temple premises. When they stopped and checked their belongings, they found three surgical blades and some powder. The reports suggest that that powder was a poison. Dasna Priest has also claimed that the powder was cyanide.

The video statement by Yati Narsinghananad Saraswati

He also released a video statement on Twitter in which he detailed out the whole incident.

हर हर महादेव pic.twitter.com/j7ISIl8ztw — Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati (@NarsinghUvach) June 2, 2021

He said every day he completes his Yagya at 8:45 PM. On June 2, one Hindu and one Muslim came to the temple around 8:45 PM with surgical blades and cyanide. “I am not bothered that a Muslim came, but it pained me that a Hindu brought him to the temple,” he added. They claimed that they were from Nagpur. It is unclear what they wanted to with the surgical blade and cyanide. “Only Police can reveal their true intentions after the investigation,” he added.

Both men identified themselves as Hindu at the entry gate. Kashif wrote his name as Kashi Gupta in the register. “The Police guards let them enter without searching them,” he claimed. He further added, “I truly believe that the Police will say that these men came to the temple by mistake to drink water or they were here to do surgery on someone.”

Yati Narsinghananad said that it was a matter of fate that he had completed his Sankalpit Yagya on Wednesday morning and went for a TV show in the evening instead of going for Yagya. Neither he nor his security group were in the temple at the time when the two suspects came. “If I were here, I would have told them about the fate of those who bring surgical blade and cyanide in the temple. The Police officials have taken them to the station and would try to nullify the case,” he added.

He further warned those who have put a bounty on his head and said if he had been in the temple, the world would have seen the fate of those two. Towards the end of the statement, he said that he is waiting for the day when he would meet the Jihadis, who want to kill him, face-to-face. “My followers will continue my fight against these Jihadis after my death,” he said.

The recent attempt on Dasna Priest’s life

On May 17, Delhi Police uncovered an assassination plot against Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsighanand Saraswati with the arrest of a 24-year-old Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Mohd. Dar alias Jehangir from Delhi’s Paharganj area. Besides one .30 bore pistol along with two magazine and 15 live rounds, the Police recovered a Bhagwa kurta, a Kalava, a Mala and a Chandan-tika from the terrorist. Reports suggest that he wanted to kill the priest while posing as a Hindu.