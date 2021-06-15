The Uttar Pradesh Government has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state, Times Now has reported. An FIR has been lodged against the social media platform in connection with the same.

In the incident, a Muslim man was beaten up by a few individuals, however, motivated actors gave a communal colour to the crime by saying that he was beaten for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram. The case against Twitter was registered for failing to take any action against the manipulated media. According to Times Now, a case was registered against 8 others as well.

The Ghaziabad Police, after investigating the matter, has debunked the fictional narrative spread with the intent to spark communal tensions. The Ghaziabad Police had said that the ‘victim’ Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up by people known to him after an occult amulet he had prepared for one of them did not work as per them. Accused Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu were arrested on Monday while efforts were on to nab Arif and Poli.

The religion of some of the accused were enough to prove that it was not a communal crime as ‘liberals’ and Islamist apologists on social media had alleged. However, hours after the crime ws debunked, Rahul Gandhi continued to peddle the fictional narrative.

Apart from Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who initially peddled the fake hate crime narrative, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi too jumped into the issue to spread fake news. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed him for the same and told him to stop his attempts to humiliate and slander the people of the state.