The cabinet reshuffle of the Modi government is going to result in a massive change in the composition of the union ministry. While reportedly as many as 43 new ministers are going to take oath at 6 PM today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, 12 existing ministers have resigned from the government till now.

The union ministers that have tendered their resignations till now are as follows:

Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Danve Raosaheb, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti

Among those who resigned today, Thawar Chand Gehlot has already been appointed as the governor of Karnataka. West Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo informed on Facebook that he had been asked to resign. However, later he rephrased that sentence to say “Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers”.

The resignations will make way for new ministers that will join the union ministry after the swearing-in ceremony today evening. The Cabinet expansion had also become necessary due to the death of union ministers, and the exit of NDA allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal.

According to reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane are Meenakshi Lekhi are among the senior BJP leaders to be inducted in the union cabinet. Apart from BJP, leaders from JDU, Apna Dal, LJP etc will find places in the ministry. Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president RCP Singh, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal Sonelal leader Anupriya Patel are set to become ministers in the Narendra Modi government.

Seven current Ministers of State, including Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Hardeep Puri, Purushottam Rupala and Kiren Rijiju are set to be elevated to cabinet rank.