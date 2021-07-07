Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi sends list of new ministers to President, oath taking to be held at 6 PM

The oath taking ceremony of the new ministers after union cabinet expansion will be held at 6 PM later today. Prime Minister Modi’s office has sent the list of new cabinet ministers to the President of India for his assent.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi at 6 PM on July 7, 2021. BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Anupriya Patel, Ajay Bhat, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur, Bhupendra Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje are amongst the names speculated to be inducted.

JDU leaders Ramnath Thakur, Chandreshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, Dileshwar Kamat and RSP Singh are also expected to be in the Team Modi.

12 SC Ministers, 8 ST Ministers, and 27 OBCs in New Modi Cabinet: Sources



As per some speculative media reports, 12 Ministers will belong to Scheduled Caste community, 8 Ministers from Scheduled Tribe community, and 27 Ministers from OBC community may be there in the new cabinet. The cabinet is also expected to have 11 women. There are some speculations that some existing ministers may also be dropped.