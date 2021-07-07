Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi sends list of new ministers to President, oath taking to be held at 6 PM

BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Anupriya Patel, Ajay Bhat, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur, Bhupendra Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje are amongst the names speculated to be inducted.

Cabinet expansion: New ministers to take oath at 6 PM today
The oath taking ceremony of the new ministers after union cabinet expansion will be held at 6 PM later today. Prime Minister Modi’s office has sent the list of new cabinet ministers to the President of India for his assent.

Oath taking ceremony

The oath taking ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi at 6 PM on July 7, 2021.

JDU leaders Ramnath Thakur, Chandreshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, Dileshwar Kamat and RSP Singh are also expected to be in the Team Modi.

As per some speculative media reports, 12 Ministers will belong to Scheduled Caste community, 8 Ministers from Scheduled Tribe community, and 27 Ministers from OBC community may be there in the new cabinet. The cabinet is also expected to have 11 women. There are some speculations that some existing ministers may also be dropped.

Searched termsmodi, narendra modi, cabinet expansion, narendra modi cabinet reshuffle
