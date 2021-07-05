Fact-Check: Viral ‘news clip’ claiming Aamir Khan & Barkha Dutt seeing each other is not related to actor’s latest divorce

A ‘news clip’ has recently gone viral on social media which claims that film actor Aamir Khan may have been romantically involved with journalist Barkha Dutt.

Viral message on Barkha Dutt and Aamir Khan

The message claims that this is not a joke. “Aamir Khan and Barkha Dutt kept meeting each other for years and now news about his divorce with Kiran Rao are out. One wonders why Aamir only finds Hindu women for love drama? Now don’t say that Barkha is not Hindu,” the message read.

The message was accompanied by a video where in the host talks about how Aamir Khan is in news again after his alleged relationship with a journalist Jessica Hines. The host informs that Khan and former NDTV journalist Barkha Dutt are now getting too close.

The host said that their ‘love story’ started when Barkha and Aamir Khan went to Kargil together for a shoot. “These days, for work, Aamir has to often go to Barkha’s city, Delhi where the two are often spotted in parties often. Aamir Khan’s love life will no longer remain a secret, after all Barkha Dutt is a journalist,” she said.

Aamir Khan and Barkha Dutt? Here are the facts

OpIndia looked up the details mentioned in above video. Barkha Dutt and Aamir Khan indeed travelled to Kargil for an episode of Jai Jawan for NDTV. However, the same was back in 2003 for celebrating Independence Day with the jawans. As per film gossip websites and blinds published back then, a journalist, whom many believed to be Barkha Dutt, would often visit him on the sets of Lagaan in Gujarat. Some claim that this closeness was the reason behind his divorce with his first wife Reena Dutta and not his then alleged affair with Kiran Rao, whom he eventually married to divorce 15 years later.

Another report from July 2004 states that when some mediaperson had asked Dutt about her alleged affair with Khan, she got angry and had asked for the scribe’s credentials.

Film Lagaan was released in 2001. He announced his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta on in December 2002. Khan met Kiran Rao on the sets of Lagaan where she was an assistant director. In 2004, journalist Jessica Hines had claimed that Aamir Khan was the father of her son Jaan, born on September 13, 2004, which Khan denied. In December 2005, Khan married Kiran Rao. Earlier this month, Khan announced separation from Rao amid rumours of him dating his Dangal costar Fatima Sana Sheikh.

To conclude, yes, there were rumours of Aamir Khan dating Barkha Dutt earlier in 2002-2004 but neither appears to have confirmed or denied the same. Hence, while the video is real, it is old and not relevant to Aamir Khan’s latest divorce.