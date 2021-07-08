Thursday, July 8, 2021
Delhi: AAP workers caught red-handed selling ration meant for poor, BJP demands strict action

According to BJP, 516 food kits containing rice and wheat had already been stolen, and AAP workers were caught when they came to steal ration for second time

BJP Delhi unit on Wednesday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders for siphoning off ration meant for distribution amongst the poor amidst the pandemic in Delhi. They said that some AAP workers were caught stealing ration and selling the same in the open market.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri sharing images of the protest on Twitter said, “Aam Aadmi Party workers were caught red-handed while stealing the ration of the poor. They sold half the ration and when caught, returned the remaining half to school.”

According to BJP leaders, some BJP workers claimed to have caught an AAP worker red-handed while trying to sell ration stolen from a storage unit in Trilokpuri’s Government Boys Senior Secondary School. 

“Ration meant for the poor had been stored in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School at New Ashok Nagar. However, the AAP workers with the connivance of the school management stole the ration and started selling them in the open market,” Bidhuri said. He added, “516 food kits containing rice and wheat had already been stolen and this was the second time that AAP workers had come to pick up kits to sell in the open market, but we caught them red-handed”.

BJP demands arrest

Bidhuri and other leaders have demanded action against the AAP workers involved in the theft.

“We demand that an FIR be lodged against the AAP MLA and he should be arrested immediately. The Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister should also resign,” Bidhuri demanded.

On July 02, reportedly for the second time AAP workers had come to steal kits to sell in the open market but were caught red-handed while selling. The ration recovered from the house of an AAP party worker has been returned to the school. 

Read – Viral video shows heaps of ration rotting inside Delhi school, was sent by Central govt for distribution among poor

“What is most unfortunate is that action had been taken against the school principal in the matter, but no action had been taken against the AAP MLA or the party workers who were involved in the black-marketing of these food ration kits,” Bidhuri alleged.

Bidhuri also informed that they have video clips of the incident and have sent all the evidence to L-G Anil Baijal for appropriate action.

