A video has been doing rounds on social media which shows how tonnes of foodgrains have been lying unutilised and spoiled in a room. The ration appears rotten and unfit for consumption since it seems to have been left there unused for a long time. The sacks of ration have the photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal imprinted on them.

While sharing the video clip on Twitter, BJP Delhi-State General Secretary Siddhartan said that the Delhi government had allowed hundreds of tonnes of foodgrains to decay at a primary school in Vasant Kunj. He further alleged that the AAP government had unlawfully stockpiled free rations given to the state by the central government under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in other schools and godowns.

The BJP leader said that the Arvind Kejriwal government was to distribute this ration amongst the poor people of the city, but instead of delivering it to the needy, the AAP govt has been illegally hoarding and black marketing the ration.

As per a report in Jagran, the ration stored in the govt school in Delhi was meant for labourers from other states who did not have Delhi ration cards or Delhi resident documents. It was sent by the central government last year to be distributed among those migrant labourers who were leaving Delhi and planning to go to their native villages, in order to stop the virus spread. However, the ration was hoarded and kept decaying in a government school.

BJP leader accuses Delhi govt of hoarding ration, files police complaint

It is pertinent to note here that on May 31, BJP leader Ruby Yadav had also levelled similar allegations against the AAP government and demanded an investigation into the same. She had claimed that BJP leaders have personally visited the school and found that hundreds of tonnes of foodgrains were stored and are rotting.

She has filed a police complaint against the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government at Vasant Kunj police station and demanded a detailed investigation.

This ration was given to the Delhi government by the Centre to help the public during the pandemic,” she said, adding that the city government didn’t distribute ration in the time of crisis among the families of daily wage labourers, migrant workers, slum dwellers.

While tonnes of ration decay in godowns, Kejriwal Govt announces two months of ‘free ration’

On one side, the Delhi government is accused of illegally stockpiling and wasting rations sent by the central government under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, while on the other hand, the Kejriwal government is announcing that all ration card holders in Delhi will receive “free ration” for a period of two months.

Interestingly, this announcement comes two weeks after the Central Government had already promised free ration for two months till June.

Kejriwal govt’s announcement came two weeks after Central govt already announced it

On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021. Under this plan, 5 kilograms of free food grains would be provided to the beneficiaries which amount to around 80 crore people in the nation.