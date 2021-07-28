The January 6 Select Committee started off with sentimental histrionics as Illinois lawmaker Adam Kinzinger went from laughing like a clown to weeping inconsolably within seconds during the Capitol Riot hearing.

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

“I by no means anticipated at present to be fairly emotional for me because it has been,” Kinzinger said while choking up. He had been beaming and expressing gratitude to his colleagues only a few moments before.

“I believe it’s necessary to inform you proper now, although,” he went on. “You guys could like really feel individually somewhat damaged, in regards to the results you must take care of, in regards to the influence of that day,” he said as he fought off tears streaming from his eyes.

But the abrupt transition from chortling during the hearing to sobbing inconsolably within a matter of just a few seconds was not lost on social media users, who called out the legislator and mocked him for his theatrics.

Adam Kinzinger’s theatrics during Select Committee hearing draws flak on social media

One of the Twitter users tersely said, “This guy is a Con man.”

This guy is a Con man. https://t.co/UEWxpXF5MY — Stan Baxter (@baxter_stan) July 28, 2021

Another commented that this entire Committee is just going to be one large group therapy session for clinically insane narcissists.

This whole “Committee” is just going to one large group therapy session for clinically insane narcissists. https://t.co/au4T2088C8 — Logan Sado🇺🇸🧀 (@Logan_sado) July 27, 2021

Yet another user commented, “And the Oscar goes to”, implying that Rep. Adam Kinzinger was acting during the committee hearing.

And the Oscar goes to https://t.co/ZfCLNCnZpA — Save America 🇺🇸 (@Lovelife2801) July 27, 2021

A Twitter user said, “America is run by these theatre kids.”

America is run by theatre kids — _PopulistWave_ (@PopulistWave1) July 27, 2021

Responding to the video where Adam Kinzinger was sobbing moments after he was seen laughing, a Twitter user said, “Do these people not realize we have something called the internet and can see all the video footage for ourselves? Everyone now knows this was not an “insurrection” . It’s pretty obvious this was a staged psy-op.”

Do these people not realize we have something called the internet and can see all the video footage for ourselves? Everyone now knows this was not an “insurrection” . It’s pretty obvious this was a staged psy-op… — Ragnar HODLbrok (@BitcoinBro6) July 27, 2021

The theatrics witnessed during Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s testimony also led many social media users to raise questions over the actual purpose of the Committee investigation, with many claiming that it was just an emotional attempt to “reframe” the narrative about the riots at Capitol Hill.

The House select committee was formed in the aftermath of the January 6 riots on the US Capitol when scores of disgruntled people stormed the hallowed federal structure to mark their protest against the election results. The committee convened its first hearing on Tuesday, hosting a panel of four police officers who defended the building against a mob that descended on Capitol Hill.