A private hospital in Agra was compelled to return the exorbitant amount of money charged for the treatment of a patient after CM Yogi Adityanath’s personal intervention. The son of the patient had lodged a complaint against Yashwant Hospital and Trauma Center in New Agra in the Janata Darshan programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath, in turn, took immediate cognisance of the complaint, after which the district magistrate of Agra carried out an investigation in which the hospital was found guilty. The extra amount was recovered from the hospital and returned to Ashish Pathak, a resident of Maurai village under Khandauli police station of Agra, on the same day.

It so happened that Ashish Pathak, whose mother was treated in the aforementioned private hospital from April 23 to May 11, met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the Janata Darshan on Friday. He apprised the CM of how the hospital had overcharged him for his mother’s treatment.

Ashish informed the CM that he had admitted his mother, Gudiya Devi, to Yashwant Hospital and Trauma Center in New Agra on April 23. She was discharged on May 11. In these 17 days, Ashish said that the hospital in question charged him exorbitantly in the name of treatment.

He complained that his mother was not put on a ventilator yet the hospital charged him for level three ventilator for six days amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh. Besides, he said, that the hospital charged a total of Rs 90,000 for 18 days for a bed in the general ward.

Additionally, the visiting charge of the doctor was Rs 2,000 per day and for eight days he was charged a total of Rs 16,000 as the doctor visiting fee. This was over and above Rs 34,000 charged as doctor’s fee.

Medicines were also provided for his mother at prices one-and-a-half times more than the market price, which amounted to Rs 1.49 lakh, informed Ashish Pathak.

Following the complaint, CM Yogi Adityanath immediately ordered a probe and the extra money charged by the hospital was returned to the family. Ashish thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for the help extended towards his family.