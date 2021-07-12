Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took up the cudgel for the arrested terrorists, raising aspersions and fuelling misapprehensions about the Yogi government’s anti-terror crackdown.

The statement by Yadav came after UP Police on Sunday arrested two men suspected to be terrorists affiliated to Al Qaeda from Uttar Pradesh’s Kakori. When asked about his reaction on the latest arrests, the SP supremo said, “I can’t trust the actions of the Uttar Pradesh police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.”

UP ATS team arrests two suspected terrorists associated with Al Qaeda

Earlier yesterday, the Anti-Terror Squad arrested two Al Qaeda terrorists from the outskirts of Lucknow. They were reportedly planning to execute explosions, including using “human bombs”, at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

“ATS Uttar Pradesh busted a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Al-Qaeda’s Indian subcontinent module. One has been arrested from Kakori Police Station, while the other has been nabbed from Mariahu Police Station, ” said Prashant Kumar, ADG Law, and Order, Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar further added that the members of this terror racket belong to several other cities besides Lucknow, including Kanpur. Raids are being conducted at different places to apprehend associates of terrorists Ahmed and Maseeruddin, the ADGP had said.