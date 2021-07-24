Bollywood entertainer Alia Bhatt on Friday shared an image of Indian contingent from 2012 London Summer Olympics as that of Tokyo 2020 Games.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt tweeted an image opening ceremony of London Olympics with hashtag of Tokyo 2021. An Indian woman, Madhura Honey, had gatecrashed the Indian contingent back then and walked alongside the athletes during the opening ceremony. She could be seen wearing the red jacket and blue jeans in the image shared by Bhatt.

Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his wife and former actress Soni Razdan, however, was mocked at for sharing wrong image of the wrong Indian contingent of athletes.

Are bhaii ..koi @aliaa08 ko rok lo. 2012 ke Olympic ka pic share kr rhi. 😭 pic.twitter.com/U2taag18Ra — Vaibhav (@msdian_MS07) July 24, 2021

Netizens also pointed out that one of the athletes present in the contingent is wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is currently lodged in jail over murder charges.

This guy Sushil Kumar is in jail on muπder charges, Bombay blonde @aliaa08! 🤦‍♂️😁😁 pic.twitter.com/tkVMG766sN — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) July 24, 2021

Some even resorted to self deprecating humour.

Used 2012 pic and wrote #Tokyo2021 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ( infact its 2020)



oh my gawd @aliaa08 , your IQ is lower than my self esteem 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/78y7n4mjMq — m.Kartik 🎼 (@_ajar_amar) July 24, 2021

During such depressing times, seems like Alia Bhatt offered some entertainment to netizens.

Alia Bhatt wishing Indian contingent with a pic from 2012 featuring Sushil Kumar (now in jail) and Madhura Honey pic.twitter.com/BtiIXjweby — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Team India has opened its tally on day one of Olympics with Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49kg category of weightlifting.