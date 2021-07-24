Saturday, July 24, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBollywood entertainer Alia Bhatt shares 2012 London Olympics picture as current Tokyo games, gets...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Bollywood entertainer Alia Bhatt shares 2012 London Olympics picture as current Tokyo games, gets mocked

The image shared by Alia Bhatt also contained picture of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is currently in jail for murder charges.

OpIndia Staff
Alia Bhatt congratulates Indian contingent of London 2012 Olympics as Tokyo 2020 contingent
616

Bollywood entertainer Alia Bhatt on Friday shared an image of Indian contingent from 2012 London Summer Olympics as that of Tokyo 2020 Games.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt tweeted an image opening ceremony of London Olympics with hashtag of Tokyo 2021. An Indian woman, Madhura Honey, had gatecrashed the Indian contingent back then and walked alongside the athletes during the opening ceremony. She could be seen wearing the red jacket and blue jeans in the image shared by Bhatt.

Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his wife and former actress Soni Razdan, however, was mocked at for sharing wrong image of the wrong Indian contingent of athletes.

Netizens also pointed out that one of the athletes present in the contingent is wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is currently lodged in jail over murder charges.

Some even resorted to self deprecating humour.

During such depressing times, seems like Alia Bhatt offered some entertainment to netizens.

Meanwhile, Team India has opened its tally on day one of Olympics with Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49kg category of weightlifting.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsalia bhatt, alia bhatt olympics, alia bhatt instagram
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
562,539FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com