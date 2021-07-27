Assam: Man crushed by an elephant after crowd teases a herd of elephants, video goes viral

On July 25, a man identified as Pascal Munda died as an elephant crushed him to death. The incident took place on NH 39 near Morongi Tea Estate in Numaligarh of Upper Assam. As per reports, a herd of elephants was passing by when it was confronted by a group of labourers and passersby on the National Highway. The tea garden workers allegedly teased the gentle giants while they were crossing the road. As a result, one of the elephants got irked and chased down the crowd.

A human lost his life. I wonder whom to blame. pic.twitter.com/KQVGzRq0Ca — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2021

In the viral video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, it appeared that the workers teased the elephants who were calmly crossing the road. One can even hear the bikers honking in the background. Some people appeared to be provoking the herd but they stepped back as the elephants passed by.

One can see a man in purple t-shirt waving yellow bag-like thing that seemed to have provoked the elephant. Subsequently, one of the elephants got irked and chased the crowd. While trying to run away from the elephant, Pascal fell and was crushed by the agitated gentle giant. He was rushed to the Golaghat Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.