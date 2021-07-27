Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Updated:

Basavaraj Bommai to be new Chief Minister of Karnataka after Yediyurappa steps down

Basavaraj Bommai was one of the frontrunners for the post after Yeddyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

OpIndia Staff
Basavaraj Bommai elected new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Basavaraj Bommai
177

Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai will be elected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka after stalwart BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post. Ending a spell of intense speculation, media reports say that Bommai will become Karnataka’s next Chief Minister.

He had met Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan earlier in the evening.

Observer for the state Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed the appointment.

Bommai is from the Sadara Lingayat community. His father SR Bommai had also been the CM of Karnataka.

Bommai was one of the frontrunners for the post after Yediyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister of the state. He will reportedly take oath on Wednesday. He was the Home Minister during the Yeddyurappa government.

Karnataka CM
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

