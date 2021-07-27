Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai will be elected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka after stalwart BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post. Ending a spell of intense speculation, media reports say that Bommai will become Karnataka’s next Chief Minister.

BREAKING: Basavaraj Bommai is the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Will take oath tomorrow. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/Id41DOk7hQ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 27, 2021

He had met Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan earlier in the evening.

Karnataka Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar met BJP observers for the state and union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this evening in Bengaluru.



A meeting of MLAs of the party is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/VWGETtROvq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Observer for the state Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed the appointment.

Basavaraj S Bommai to be the next CM of Karnataka announces BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/poNFhORUHq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Bommai is from the Sadara Lingayat community. His father SR Bommai had also been the CM of Karnataka.

After HD Devegowda – HD Kumaraswamy, it will be SR Bommai – Basavaraj Bommai, son and father, duo to serve as Chief minister of Karnataka@santwana99 — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್ (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) July 27, 2021

Bommai was one of the frontrunners for the post after Yediyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister of the state. He will reportedly take oath on Wednesday. He was the Home Minister during the Yeddyurappa government.