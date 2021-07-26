BS Yeddyurappa steps down as the chief minister of Karnataka

Amidst speculations of his resignation, BS Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down from the office of Karnataka Chief Minister. He will meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot later in the day to submit his resignation.

Yediyurappa announced the decision at the event to commemorate the second anniversary of the BJP government.

Speaking at the commemoration of two years of BJP government in the state, Yeddyurappa said, “I have gone through agni pariksha always. For two months (in 2019) I didn’t get to make my Cabinet. There were floods and I roamed like a mad man. Later the Cabinet was formed.” Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka after the dramatic collapse of JDU and Congress government in Karnataka in 2019. 18 rebel leaders had quit the alliance government and later joined the BJP.

On Sunday, the top Lingayat leader had announced that he The towering Lingayat leader had on Sunday announced that he would take the decision on his future as Karnataka CM on July 26 when his government completed two years in the state.

“We will see tomorrow. I haven’t received any information from high command yet. By tonight or tomorrow morning I’ll get to know. Tomorrow we will celebrate the two-year anniversary (of the Karnataka government that was elected to power in 2019),” BS Yeddyurappa said on Sunday.

The new Karnataka Chief Minister will likely be decided in the meeting to be held later in the evening.