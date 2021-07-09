The Bengaluru police have arrested twelve people in connection with the gang rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman in May. The 11 accused out of the 12 accused are Bangladeshi nationals and two are women, said Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that they had completed the investigation in a “short span of five weeks” and added that they have submitted a detailed and systemic 1019 page-charge sheet to the court. He praised the investigating team for the work and added that a reward of Rs.1 lakh has been sanctioned to the team.

..within a short span of 5 weeks.



The meticulous investigation conducted by N.B. Sakri, ACP sub-division, and his team under the close supervision of @DCPEASTBCP and the overall guidance of @AddlCPEast is highly commendable. (2/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) July 8, 2021

According to the reports, the two main accused – Shobuj Sheik and Rafiq, alias Rafsan have been arrested. Their associates Ridoy Babu, Rakibul Islam Sagar, Mohammed Babu Shaik, Hakil, Ajim, Jamal, Dalim, Nasrath, Kajal and Tanya, have also been taken to custody, and they have been named in the charge sheet submitted before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday.

The rape and torture of a Bangladeshi women in Bengaluru

A horrific video of the woman’s assault had gone viral on social media in which four men and a woman were seen sexually assaulting and torturing a young woman. The footage had caused outrage and police officials in several states were alerted to find the culprits.

Reportedly, the accused had even inserted a bottle in her private parts. By tracing the chain of video forwards, the Assam police were able to locate its origin to a mobile phone in the city of Bengaluru. Immediately, the Bengaluru City Police was alerted, and special teams were deployed to track down the perpetrators. The four men and a female accused were arrested from a rented house in Avalahalli in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Reportedly, all the accused worked as labourers. According to the police, the victim, a Bangladeshi woman, was illegally trafficked to India under the pretext of a job and was later forced into prostitution. Although she was able to flee, the accused hunted her down. They had then assaulted and gang-raped her with the help of their female aide.

The Bangladesh Police had traced one of the suspects – Ridoy Babu, a Bangladeshi national based on his TikTok account and the video circulating online. Incidentally, two of the suspects were shot by the police after they had tried to escape from police custody last month.