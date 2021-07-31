BJP MP and Bihar state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal had taken to Twitter on July 30 (Thursday), to apprise of the sudden death of a Bihari boy studying in China. Tagging BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in his Tweet, Sanjay Singh wrote that Aman Nagesan, who went from Bihar to study at China’s Tianjin University, was found dead under unknown circumstances.

@M_Lekhi ji A student from Bihar studying in Tianjin Univ China, has been found dead under unknown circumstances. Family was informed 2day mrng while no official communication has been received either from the Univ or from the Chinese Embassy. Request your urgent intervention. pic.twitter.com/GasTcnmL9i — Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswalMP) July 30, 2021

He added that Aman’s family received the information about their son’s death on July 30. However, no official communication had yet been received from the University or the Chinese Embassy regarding the same. He urged Meenakshi Leki, who is also the current Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, to look into the matter.

Soon after the BJP MP’s Tweet, the Indian Embassy in China responded. It said that it has information regarding the unfortunate death of the boy from Bihar and has been investigating the same. Tagging MADAD, the grievance portal launched by India’s External Affairs Ministry, the Indian Embassy in China Tweeted: @EOIBeijing is informed of the matter and is in touch with both Chinese authorities as well as the family of the deceased. We are providing all possible assistance. @meaMADAD.

@EOIBeijing is informed of the matter and is in touch with both Chinese authorities as well as the family of the deceased. We are providing all possible assistance. @meaMADAD — India in China (@EOIBeijing) July 30, 2021

MADAD, in turn, acknowledged and thanked the Indian Embassy in China for looking into the matter.