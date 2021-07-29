Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is back in news for the same old reason- hurling derogatory and regionalist jibes. This time, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of calling him a “Bihari Goonda” thrice on Wednesday.

The faceoff between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs over the Pegasus controversy got intense, with the confrontation continuing outside the parliament as well.

Dubey took to Twitter accusing Moitra of displaying her hatred for Hindi speaking people and North Indians. Dubey wrote, “Trinamool @AITCofficial has abused the entire Hindi speaking people along with Bihar by using the word Bihari Gunda.”

Tagging TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Dubey further wrote, “@MamataOfficial Yes, this abuse of your MP Mahua Moitra has brought to the fore your party’s hatred towards North Indians and especially Hindi speaking people in front of the country.”

Moitra, however, expressed shock over the allegations and claimed, “Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum – members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!! Check attendance sheet!”

Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling.

IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum – members did not attend.



How can I call someone a name who was not even present!!

Check attendance sheet!@ShashiTharoor , @KartiPC @NasirHussainINC @MdNadimulHaque6 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 28, 2021

War of words between Dubey and Mahua Moitra

As per reports, the IT committee met to record evidence from officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Telecommunication on the subject “citizens’ data security and privacy”. However, some 10 BJP MPs insisted that the panel should not hold the meeting given the lack of quorum.

When it was brought to notice that 19 members were present, the BJP members said they had not signed the attendance sheet. As per rules, the MPs cannot be considered present if their signatures are not there. Referring to this ‘attendance sheet’ on which Dubey had not signed, Moitra denied allegations. On Twitter and several television interviews, Moitra claimed that the attendance sheet did not have Dubey’s signatures, which implies he was not present for the same.

Dubey also alleged that both Congress and TMC do not discuss the issue when called upon in the session but indulge in made-up controversies outside of the parliament to gain mileage.

He also said he will be taking the matter of Moitra’s insults with the Speaker on Thursday. “Mahua Moitra called me a goonda. In my 13 years of parliamentary experience, no one has behaved like this with me. I was shocked that a woman MP used such language against me. We will take up the matter with the Speaker tomorrow,” he said.

Well, this is not the first time that Moitra hurled snide remarks involving caste, region and religion aainst her fellow politicians.

‘Guddu ji ki vanar sena’

Accusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of supposed ‘gunda-raj’, Moitra insulting Hindu Gods had Tweeted, “So Yogi CM comes to WB today, says he will kill “TMC goondas” one by one. Gudduji – listen up – your thok do culture may work in the vanar sena commune you ruled, doesn’t work here.”

So Yogi CM comes to WB today, says he will kill “TMC goondas” one by one

Gudduji – listen up – your thok do culture may work in the vanar sena commune you ruled, doesn’t work here. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 16, 2021

‘Chotiwala Rakshas’

In March this year, Moitra referred to BJP leader Giriraj Singh as “Chotiwala Rakshas”. To explain the meaning of this phrase, “Chotiwalas” refers to devout Brahmin observers of Hinduism who follow the Shikha tradition of Brahmins, and a “Rakshasha” which literally translates to monsters.

Union Minister Giriraj Says Mamata’s from ‘Rohingya Clan’



Proud of it.



Far better than being from the Chotiwala Rakshasa Clan! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 31, 2021

In the same Tweet, Moitra said she is “proud” of the fact that Giriraj Singh accused Mamata Banerjee of being from the “Rohingya clan”.

‘Susu-potty Republic’

Moitra’s Hinduphobia is out in the open for everyone to see. In May this year, when the Delhi Police had knocked on the doors of Twitter India to serve a notice, Moitra Tweeted, “Welcome to our Susu Potty Republic! Drink Gaumutra, smear cow dung and flush the rule of law down the toilet.”

Mahua Moitra’s ‘susu-potty’ jibe. Image Source: Twitter

“Delhi Police issue notice to Twitter and land up in their offices for rightly calling out BJP’s fake document as manipulated media. Go figure,” she continued leaving the audience to wonder what the susu-potty jibe had to do with the situation.

Moitra calls WB Governor ‘uncle ji’

Miffed with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for trying to highlight the law and order situation in Bengal, Moitra accused him of appointing his family as officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raj Bhavan.

“And Uncleji- while you’re at it- take the extended family you’ve settled in at WB RajBhavan with you,” she Tweeted.

And Uncleji- while you’re at it- take the extended family you’ve settled in at WB RajBhavan with you. pic.twitter.com/a8KpNjynx9 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 6, 2021

For some reason, Moitra’s arguments against the people who do not agree with her have been all about verbal insults, derogatory words and rants.