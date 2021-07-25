Bloomberg News on Saturday shared an article and claimed in its caption that New York City has the best Indian food in the world. The actual article did not make the same claim and its headline only said that New York City now has better Indian food than London.

Source: Twitter

Expectedly, the caption attracted harsh criticism from Indians on social media, who were flabbergasted by the claim that the best Indian found is not to be found in India but in the United States of America.

They heavily criticised Bloomberg for the preposterous claim. Most said that the caption was ridiculous.

I have seen idiocy and then I saw Bloomberg. https://t.co/tI9tuvt34Y — మోహన మురళీ కృష్ణ చర్ల/ krishna 🎛️🇮🇳⚛️ (@djKillerneo) July 25, 2021

Best American Minds are found in Beijing https://t.co/tm0haBS1E6 — Vijaikumar Ramasamy (@Vijaikumar) July 25, 2021

It's not even the 1st of April ..absurd is a thing https://t.co/9lYwXYDxjY — Aparna (@happy2much) July 25, 2021

Others were significantly more displeased.

Yeah Americans make world's best Indian food 👍🏾 https://t.co/o9dh9otYQY — ವ್ಯಾಕ್ಸಿನ್ ಹಾಕುಸ್ಕೊ ಬಡ್ಡಿದೆ (@SadhuMaharaj16) July 25, 2021

Won't even open the link. The headline is nauseating enough.



The best Indian food is in India, dear dimwits. https://t.co/4H46fUaIWl — Abhishek Dwivedi (@Rezang_La) July 25, 2021

Others saw it as an exhibition of the supremacist attitude on the part of Bloomberg.

And the world's best Anglosphere supremacists and American exceptionalists are in India. https://t.co/wRFMeEpuSN — Ruchir Sharma (@ruchirsharma_1) July 25, 2021

Sorry? The world isn’t just the Anglosphere. But on the back of this title, Indian chefs must be ‘civilized’ by the West and taught how to prepare their own dishes, should they want Bloomberg’s approval.



The title is not by chance, but by design. What may seem frivolous, is not https://t.co/DPBpECtIUc — Surya Kanegaonkar (@suryakane) July 25, 2021

To be fair to the author of the article, he does not anywhere claim that the best Indian food is to be found in New York. He merely remarked that New York City has better Indian food to offer than London. The Bloomberg caption, on the other hand, takes it multiple steps further, adds a bit of masala into it and turns it into something with a completely different message.