As Kerala consistently clocks over 20,000 new Chinese coronavirus cases, the Central government announced that it is sending a 6-member team to Kerala, headed by the director of the National Centre for Disease Control.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the update. “Central Government is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management,” he informed.

As per reports, the team will review the situation and aid the civil administration in managing the infection surge.

Kerala recorded 22,056 new Covid-19 cases and 131 fatalities on Wednesday, a few days after the Kerala government had announced relaxations for the celebrations of Bakri Eid.

Kerala announces weekend lockdown

What can be called a stopgap solution, the CPM-led Kerala government in view of rising cases has declared a complete lockdown in Kerala on the coming weekend- July 31 and August 01.

As per a government press release, the districts worst hit by the recent surge in Covid-19 are — Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam.

Bakri Eid celebrations turn out to be ‘super-spreader’

The Eid-ul-Adha celebrations have turned out to be Covid-19 super-spreader in Kerala, as the state has yet again recorded more than 22,000 new Covid-19 cases creating a wave of panic. Kerala government had given three day relaxation ahead of Eid, where Covid-19 norms were flouted and people gathered in large numbers in markets.

The Muslim-majority in the areas, especially in North Kerala, has reported the maximum number of cases in the state. Kerala now accounts for nearly 53 per cent of the fresh infections in the country.

In sync with the government’s data, the Malappuram district on Tuesday logged the most positive cases with 4,037 cases in a single day, followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode and others.

Meanwhile, India recorded a little over 43,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, making Kerala nearly 50% contributor to the caseload.