Wednesday, July 28, 2021
China’s sh*t talker-in-chief Chen Weihua tells US Senator to ‘send the troops’ after he accused China of genocide

Chen Weihua has built a reputation for himself as China's sh*t talker-in-chief. He found himself in the media spotlight after calling another US Senator a 'lifetime b*tch'.

OpIndia Staff
Chen Weihua vs US Senator Tom Cotton
Chen Weihua, associated with Chinese state-affiliated media China Daily, on Wednesday asked US Senator Tom Cotton to ‘send the troops’ after the Senator from Arkansan accused China of committing a genocide. The comments came after Tom Cotton condemned Coca Cola for not taking a stand against China’s human rights violations.

Chen Weihua vs US Senator Tom Cotton
It is unclear whether Chen Weihua meant the words literally or figuratively when he dared Senator Cotton to send the troops. He has built a reputation for himself as China’s sh*t talker-in-chief. He found himself in the media spotlight after calling another US Senator a ‘lifetime b*tch’. On another occasion, he called former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a ‘sh*t face’.

Senator Tom Cotton said in the tweet, “Coca-Cola: We stand up for what is right across the world.” Then said, “Also Coca-Cola: We will not condemn the Chinese Communist Party for committing genocide, and we will support the Winter Olympics in Beijing.”

The senator was highlight Coca Cola’s hypocritical stand on issues of human rights. Paul Lalli, global vice president of human rights at Coca-Cola, had responded to his queries, No, senator. We stand up for what is right across the world. We apply the same human rights principles that we do across the world.”

“We’re aware of the reports of the State Department on this issue as well as other departments of the U.S. government,” he said before adding, “We respect those reports, they continue to inform our program.”

Coca Cola will be a sponsor of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

