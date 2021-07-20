Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Coimbatore: Church of South India committee members beat each other up over discussion on misappropriation of funds. Watch

The meeting which subsequently got violent was called at the CSI Bishop Appasamy College at Race Course to discuss the allegations of misappropriation of funds by some members.

OpIndia Staff
Group of members assault CSI committee member.
A group of people from the Church of South India (CSI) committee attacked another member of the organisation on Monday while discussing the misappropriation of funds in Coimbatore. As per a Times of India report, some members from the meeting assaulted Nesamerlin, an advocate and a member of the committee during the meeting as the discussion got heated. 

The meeting which subsequently got violent was called at the CSI Bishop Appasamy College at Race Course to discuss the allegations of misappropriation of funds by some members. Nesamerlin was attacked by a group of people with the mike stand due to which he sustained bleeding injuries on his head.

The entire incident was video-graphed by some members on their mobile phones which went viral on social media. 

News report by Republic Kovai

After getting thrashed, Nesamerlin lodged a complaint with the Race Course police. Charles Jacob, Paramanandham and few others have been booked under IPC section 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder), 448 (punishment for house trespass) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation). 

