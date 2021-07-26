All seems to be not well for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh as its members are embroiled in yet another internecine conflict. Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh has accused the state health minister TS Deo and his relatives of assaulting him and planning to kill him.

The sensational claims made by Brihaspati against Deo’s kin is turning into a massive political furore and intensifying the infighting within the political party.

The tribal MLA said while he was on his way to Ambikapur for an event, a relative of TS Deo chased his convoy, snatched keys from the driver of one of the cars before vandalising it. Brihaspati claimed the man kept asking for him, but he had already left.

Following the incident, a case was filed by the police under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act as well as sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three people have been taken into custody, The Times of India reported.

Will anyone become CM by attacking a tribal MLA? If he thinks that by killing 4-5 MLAs, he (TS Deo) will become CM, then good luck to him. I’ve apprehensions that besides getting me attacked, he can get me killed. Appeal Sonia Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi to throw him out:Brihaspati Singh — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Speaking about the attack, Brihaspati Singh alleged that it was carried out because his remarks on the procedure to elect the chief minister of the state did not sit well with the Health minister. He added that Deo is secretly harbouring the desire to become the next chief minister and was unhappy with his comment that the state chief minister will be decided by the party high command.

Singh appealed to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to throw Deo out of the party, stating that he has apprehensions that besides getting him attacked, the Health Minister might even get him killed.

“If he thinks that by killing four-five MLAs, he (TS Singh Deo) will become chief minister, then good luck to him,” Singh added, according to ANI. “I have apprehensions that besides getting me attacked, he can get me killed.

On the other hand, Deo denied the allegations saying they were emotional statements made under pressure. He said people know more about him than himself and he has nothing to say. Deo said he has been trying to reach out to the MLA but he did not take his calls.