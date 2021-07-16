Friday, July 16, 2021
Journalist asks people to not circulate photo of dead reporter, after sharing photos of funeral pyres he clicked, netizens call her hypocrite

People say that Danish Siddiqui sold numerous photographs of funeral pyres of people who had succumbed to Covid-19. Therefore, they argue it is hypocritical for the journalists who were applauding Siddiqui for the same to complain about the picture of his dead body being circulated.

OpIndia Staff
Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed by Taliban in Afghanistan
Image Source: Indian Express
554

Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed by the Taliban during clashes at Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Danish Siddiqui was a journalist of international acclaim, and was part of the Reuters team that won the Pulitzer in 2018.

After the news of his death broke out, a photo started doing the rounds of social media, which was said to be the dead body of Siddiqui. And appeals were made that the photograph ought not to be circulated on social media.

In one such case, Stuti Mishra of The Independent shared some of the photographs Danish Siddiqui had captured in order to mourn his demise. Someone replied in the comments with the photograph of Siddiqui’s dead body. To which Mishra responded, “Please dont circulate this picture. I can’t confirm if its actually his but sharing the photo of a deceased person’s body can be triggering for many. And it’s disrespectful to the dead.”

Source: Twitter

Mujib Mashal of the New York Times, too, pleaded with people to not circulate the image.

Source: Twitter

Netizens, however, consider such appeals to be a demonstration of unparalleled hypocrisy.

What netizens are saying

People say that Danish Siddiqui sold numerous photographs of funeral pyres of people who had succumbed to Covid-19. Therefore, they argue it is hypocritical for the journalists who were applauding Siddiqui for the same to complain about the picture of his dead body being circulated.

People argued that Danish Siddiqui himself had shared photographs of funeral pyres without the consent of the family of the deceased.

One user demonstrated the hypocrisy that was alleged perfectly. Stuti Mishra, who had urged people to not circulate the photograph of the deceased as it would be disrespectful to the dead, had in the first tweet of the thread shared photographs of funeral pyres captured by Danish Siddiqui.

Journalist defends herself

Stuti Mishra, instead of acknowledging that she might have been hypocritical, chose to defend herself accusing others of being “monstrous creatures” and idiots. She said, “Idiots on my timeline don’t know the difference between a photojournalist’s duty to report & their vile tweets circulating unverified photos. I don’t expect them to know. But the fact that with every death these monstrous creatures never wait to add their toxicity still shocks me”.

Source: Twitter

But people on the internet are not buying her argument. They insist that Danish Siddiqui himself opportunistically minted the misery of people for his own benefit and therefore, there is nothing wrong with sharing the image of his corpse.

