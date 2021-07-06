A heroin manufacturing unit was busted on Sunday in a joint raid conducted by a team of Punjab police and Delhi police personnel at Delhi’s posh Sainik Farms area. As per reports, the dwelling where the unit was operational, was rented out by four Afghan nationals, who were living there for the past fifteen days.

Though the four peddlers had reportedly rented the farmhouse to manufacture the contraband, they had claimed that they were in Delhi for ‘treatment’. The police detained them after recovering 17 kg of heroin, assorted chemicals, acids and lab equipment from their possession.

The four accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari of Nangarhar in Afghanistan, Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan from Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan drug peddlers were manufacturing heroin in the rented farmhouse in Delhi’s Sainik Farms

The owner of the farmhouse in Delhi’s Sainik Farms was detained

The owner of the farmhouse- Pravesh Kumar alias Bobby was also booked by the Delhi police on Monday. The police said that Pravesh Kumar was booked for letting out his property to foreigners without informing and getting their credentials verified by the local police. A case under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against Pravesh at the Neb Sarai police station.

FIR registered against the owner of the farmhouse raided by the Punjab Police in Delhi’s Sainik Farms area. Police had busted a heroin manufacturing unit here yesterday: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

The DGP Punjab police, Dinkar Gupta took to Twitter on July 4 (Sunday) to inform about the raid conducted by a team of Punjab police. “Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested,” tweeted DGP Gupta.

Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi.



Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered.



4 Afghan nationals arrested. #PunjabFightsDrugs pic.twitter.com/9puPAThXjJ — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 4, 2021

According to reports, the arrests and seizures came on the basis of leads from the Hoshiarpur police’s investigation into a drugs case.

How the Punjab police busted the racket and arrested the Afghan nationals

Divulging details on how the Punjab police busted the drug module, DGP Dinkar Gupta said that the Hoshiarpur police, on May 18, 2021, had recovered 70 grams of heroin after arresting one Pushpinder Singh alias Tinku and Amit Choudhary. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had procured the drug from Jasvir Singh Gajju of Jandiala in Amritsar and Sarabjeet Singh Sethi of Hoshiarpur.

Based on this lead, raids were conducted at Jasvir Singh’s residence, where his accomplice Jagrup Kaur was arrested with 100gm heroin in his possession. When a thorough search of the house was conducted by the team of Punjab police, they recovered 1.48 kg heroin, 500 grams gold and Rs 49.48 lakh rupees from there.

The police later arrested Sarabjeet Sethi from Garhshankar on July 1, with 500 gm heroin in his possession. Sethi further revealed that he had procured the heroin from a group of Afghan nationals, who were running a heroin manufacturing factory in Delhi and from one Imteyaz, who operates from Uttar Pradesh.

The Punjab police team acted swiftly on the leads and raided the farmhouse in Delhi’s Sainik Farms, busting the heroin manufacturing unit. Meanwhile, a team was rushed to Uttar Pradesh to bust Imteyaz’s module, said Gupta.

The DGP in a Tweet, Monday, congratulated the Hoshiarpur police team led by SSP Hoshiarpur Navjot Mahal for busting a major international drug racket worth 100 crores in the national capital.

Robust & relentless follow-up led to a major international drug bust worth 100 crores in the national capital.



Proud of SSP Hoshiarpur Navjot Mahal, SP Mandeep, ASP Tushar Gupta, Insp Shiv & SI Surjeet who led & coordinated the operation over many states. #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/x4WyyL9MCP — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 5, 2021

Departmental inquiry initiated against five Delhi police officers

Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the station house officer (SHO) of Neb Sarai, Delhi along with four other officers after the Punjab police busted the drug module in Delhi. The five officers have reportedly been transferred to district lines and the inquiry against them is underway.