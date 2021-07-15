Thursday, July 15, 2021
As severe water crisis hits Delhi, citizens take to Twitter to slam Arvind Kejriwal even as he promises freebies in other states

Delhi govt has been blaming Haryana for the water crisis, but an RTI reply had revealed that Haryana is releasing water as per norms

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Water Crisis
Delhi water crisis is deepening while AAP leaders are busy campaigning in other states (Image: ANI)
3

Delhi is struggling to get water, and the crisis does not seem to get solved anytime soon. Visuals after visuals are emerging where citizens of the national capital are lining up to get water from tankers. On the other hand, the issue of dirty undrinkable water being supplied to the homes in Delhi is running its own course. As a result, the citizens have now expressed their anger towards Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on social media platforms.

News Agency ANI reported that the people in several parts of Delhi are facing a huge water crisis. They quoted a Delhi resident saying, “We reported to the authority that we’re getting sewage water for past 1 month. We’ve got a water tanker from Delhi Jal Board after 10 days. We’ve to pay Rs 800 for 2,000-2,500 litres of water.”

Angellica Aribam, Activist and former National General Secretary of NSUI, published few photographs where she claimed to have called for a water tanker for the first time in 17 years.

Another user, Abhik Bhattacharya, wrote, “Water crisis in Delhi….. No water since the last 3 days in the C.r Park and Kalkaji area and no real explanation by the authorities.” He further hoped that the Delhi government is aware of and monitoring the situation.

Ratno Rudra, a painter and storyteller from Delhi, asked Delhi Government how would people survive without water. He said, “Severe water crisis in Delhi. There will be no water supply till Friday in South Delhi. Not a drop of water since Wednesday. How will people survive?”

A user, Nexoft Alam, wrote, “Delhi is the only region in the world where despite having a river (the mighty Yamuna), its residents are going through massive water crisis… Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal ke Sarkaar…”

Anshu criticized Arvind Kejriwal for campaigning in other states while Delhi is facing a crisis. He said, “Delhi is drowning in sewage water. Delhi is eagerly waiting for a water supply. Meanwhile, CM is busy in coming elections in other states/UT; however, he failed to even serve d ppl of Delhi.”

Several other users have reached out to authorities, telling them about their ordeal.

The water crisis in Delhi

As per the reports, Delhi has been facing a severe water crisis. In recent months, Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the neighbouring state Haryana for not providing the water as per the quota. On the contrary, an RTI revealed Haryana had provided more than the water allotted to Delhi.

In reply to RTI, Delhi Jal Board itself admitted that Haryana had increased water supply to Delhi over the years. Interestingly, Haryana CM Mohanlal Khattar asked Kejriwal to hand over Delhi to Haryana if they cannot manage the crisis.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

