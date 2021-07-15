Delhi is struggling to get water, and the crisis does not seem to get solved anytime soon. Visuals after visuals are emerging where citizens of the national capital are lining up to get water from tankers. On the other hand, the issue of dirty undrinkable water being supplied to the homes in Delhi is running its own course. As a result, the citizens have now expressed their anger towards Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on social media platforms.

News Agency ANI reported that the people in several parts of Delhi are facing a huge water crisis. They quoted a Delhi resident saying, “We reported to the authority that we’re getting sewage water for past 1 month. We’ve got a water tanker from Delhi Jal Board after 10 days. We’ve to pay Rs 800 for 2,000-2,500 litres of water.”

Delhi: Residents of Sangam Vihar say they’re facing water scarcity



We reported to the authority that we’re getting sewage water for past 1 month. We’ve got a water tanker from Delhi Jal Board after 10 days. We’ve to pay Rs 800 for 2,000-2,500 litres of water: Ritesh, a resident pic.twitter.com/MtqZFpkVZi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Angellica Aribam, Activist and former National General Secretary of NSUI, published few photographs where she claimed to have called for a water tanker for the first time in 17 years.

What’s with the water crisis in Delhi? Never in the past 17 years, have I had to buy water like this. pic.twitter.com/Ewk1QAFkJr — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) July 15, 2021

Another user, Abhik Bhattacharya, wrote, “Water crisis in Delhi….. No water since the last 3 days in the C.r Park and Kalkaji area and no real explanation by the authorities.” He further hoped that the Delhi government is aware of and monitoring the situation.

Water crisis in Delhi….. No water since the last 3 days in the C.r Park and Kalkaji area and no real explanation by the authorities.@AAPDelhi @ArvindKejriwal Hope you are monitoring the situation and can provide solutions to this issue.#Watercrisis — Abhik Bhattacharya (@awesomeabhik) July 15, 2021

Ratno Rudra, a painter and storyteller from Delhi, asked Delhi Government how would people survive without water. He said, “Severe water crisis in Delhi. There will be no water supply till Friday in South Delhi. Not a drop of water since Wednesday. How will people survive?”

Severe water crisis in Delhi. There will be no water supply till Friday in South Delhi. Not a drop of water since Wednesday. How will people survive? @DelhiJalBoard? @ArvindKejriwal ? — Ratno Rudra 🇮🇳 (@ratnorudra) July 15, 2021

A user, Nexoft Alam, wrote, “Delhi is the only region in the world where despite having a river (the mighty Yamuna), its residents are going through massive water crisis… Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal ke Sarkaar…”

Delhi is the only region in the world where despite having a river (the mighty Yamuna), it’s residents are going through massive water crisis… Thanks to @ArvindKejriwal ke Sarkaar… — Nexoft Alam (@Nexoft034) July 15, 2021

Anshu criticized Arvind Kejriwal for campaigning in other states while Delhi is facing a crisis. He said, “Delhi is drowning in sewage water. Delhi is eagerly waiting for a water supply. Meanwhile, CM is busy in coming elections in other states/UT; however, he failed to even serve d ppl of Delhi.”

Delhi is drowning in sewage water



Delhi is eagerly waiting for water supply



Meanwhile,

CM is busy in coming elections in other states/UT however he failed to evn serve d ppl of Delhi#ArvindKejriwal #SupremeCourt #sedition #WorldYothSkillsDay #Varanasi #PMinKashi #बेहाल_काशी https://t.co/qAQiSWwcrc — Anshu (@Anshu_haha) July 15, 2021

Several other users have reached out to authorities, telling them about their ordeal.

Frequent power cuts in Delhi are back. Roads r in a mess. Encroachments all across. Filthy air, dirty water…



Nothing is free guys. Public health n hygiene is the cost !! — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) July 15, 2021

@LtGovDelhi sir even the old Delhi area is facing water scarcity problems there is hardly any water supply in past 15 days please do the needful. https://t.co/viomuPKD7q — Anmol Walia 🇮🇳 (@anmol00001) July 15, 2021

The water crisis in Delhi

As per the reports, Delhi has been facing a severe water crisis. In recent months, Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the neighbouring state Haryana for not providing the water as per the quota. On the contrary, an RTI revealed Haryana had provided more than the water allotted to Delhi.

On the scarcity of water the Delhi government says that Haryana did not provide water. It is known from RTI that Haryana government has increased the supply of water. So the question arises whether the Kejriwal government did a water shortage to benefit the tanker mafia? pic.twitter.com/ALg40V3mgP — Shakti Singh (@SinghShaktiBJP) July 11, 2021

In reply to RTI, Delhi Jal Board itself admitted that Haryana had increased water supply to Delhi over the years. Interestingly, Haryana CM Mohanlal Khattar asked Kejriwal to hand over Delhi to Haryana if they cannot manage the crisis.