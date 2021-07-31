Kala Jathedi alias Sandeep, Delhi’s most wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakhs on his head, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Jul 30 (Friday) from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to the recent revelations in the probe into Kala Jathedi, the dreaded gangster was a part of the nexus of gangsters, who, because of their clout and terror, have been openly operating from inside the jail.

India Today has quoted sources as saying, that the gang with which Kala Jathedi was associated, operated in and around Delhi on the instructions of the leaders of their gangs who are lodged in jail.

Startling revelations in probe into gangster Kala Jathedi; sources say nexus of gangster operating from inside jail. @arvindojha tells us more. #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/RBvDqA5uW6 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 31, 2021

According to sources, Lawrance Bishnoi is another key member of Kala Jathedi’s gang, who had reportedly threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the past. Meanwhile, another member of this gang named Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, believed to be the richest gangster in India, has apparent links with politicians in Punjab.

Sources say that these gangsters were carrying out extortions and murders with the help of 700 shooters working for them. Their targets were believed to be top-notch celebrities, singers, actors, specifically those in Punjab and businessmen in Rajasthan.

Sources have learnt from members of probe agencies that these notorious gangsters also have links with underworld gangsters operating from foreign countries, reports India Today.

Following Jathedi’s arrest, the deputy commissioner of police (counter intelligence, special cell) Manishi Chandra said: “We have arrested Kala Jatheri from Saharanpur and legal procedure is being followed. More details related to his arrest will be shared on Saturday.”

Earlier, Delhi police believed that Jathedi had fled the country and was operating from Dubai. However, he was found hiding in Haryana. Delhi Police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Kala Jathedi.

Who is Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi?

Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi is an alleged gangster from Haryana’s Sonepat. Jathedi had escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police in Faridabad after his seven accomplices waylaid the prison van in which Jathedi was being escorted from Faridabad court to Bhondsi jail on February 1, 2020. Jathedi had recently orchestrated the shootout at GTB Hospital to free his associate, Kuldeep Fajja, who was later killed in a police encounter.

According to reports, the notorious gangster Kala Jathedi, apart from being in the hit list of the Delhi police was also wanted by Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab police for his alleged involvement in several cases of murder, extortion and other heinous crimes. His name also emerged in the killing of youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhalwan in Punjab’s Faridkot in February 2021. His involvement is suspected in nearly 300 such cases.

Connection between Kala Jathedi and murder accused Olympian medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Recently, Jathedi’s name resurfaced following the arrest of Olympian medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler named Sagar Rana or Sagar Dhankad (as named by few media houses).

While reporting about the controversies surrounding the murky life of wrestler Sushil Kumar, OpIndia had also written about his connection with Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi.

It may be recalled that Jathedi’s nephew Sonu Mahal was beaten up by wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana. After this incident, Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi had threatened to kill Sushil Kumar.

Reports had suggested that wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run after the killing of the 23-year-old Sagar Rana, was not only trying to escape the police but was also trying to run away from Sandeep aka Kala Jathedi.

Earlier, Sushil and Sandeep were friends. Sushil had reportedly attended the wedding of Sandeep’s brother. The wrestler is believed to have also given shelter to the history-sheeter in a flat which was in the name of his wife. The duo, however, fell out later, after the former established proximity with Jathedi’s rival gangs.

Sagar Rana’s death prompted Jathedi to declare a full-fledged open war against Kumar and his aide with a threat to eliminate them. According to reports, until his arrest, Jathedi’s men were still in the lookout for Kumar and his associates, to seek revenge for Sagar’s killing. This fear had compelled Kumar to plead with the police to save him from Jathedi’s men in jail.

Jathedi and his gang carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan in the last 10 months

Meanwhile, the Delhi police informed following Jathedi’s arrest that in the last ten months, his gang had carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Now, it is suspected that Kala Jathedi’s partner, Virendra Pratap alias Kala Rana, is in Thailand, while another partner Goldie Brar is running a gang in Canada.

Moreover, hours after Kala Jathedi’s arrest, the Delhi Police Special Cell also arrested his crime partner who operates in Rajasthan.

Identified as Anuradha Chaudhari, the gangster, a computer application graduate, is involved in several cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping in Rajasthan. She is the partner of deceased gangster Anandpal Singh, said the police. Singh was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Churi district.