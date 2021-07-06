Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Dextrodiwas: PM Modi wishes his fan on her birthday, makes her day

Twitter user @dextrocardiac1 while interacting with her friends on Twitter expressed her desire to receive birthday wishes from Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi wishes his fan on her birthday, makes her day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish his fan.

She asked her friends to request PM Modi to wish her, since they both are followed by the PM on Twitter. However, what she said as a joke turned out true when the Prime Minister actually did wish her.

Replying to the tweet, he said, “Happy Birthday… or as you are describing it – Dextrodiwas… 🙂 Have a great year ahead.”

Twitter user Dextrocardiac1 was elated by the unexpected surprise.

I am the luckiest human alive, she tweeted.

