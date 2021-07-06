Dextrodiwas: PM Modi wishes his fan on her birthday, makes her day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish his fan.

Twitter user @dextrocardiac1 while interacting with her friends on Twitter expressed her desire to receive birthday wishes from Prime Minister Modi.

Thankyou ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both 🤭 — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021

She asked her friends to request PM Modi to wish her, since they both are followed by the PM on Twitter. However, what she said as a joke turned out true when the Prime Minister actually did wish her.

Happy Birthday…or as you are describing it – Dextrodiwas… 🙂



Have a great year ahead. https://t.co/X0Z5DrdMQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Twitter user Dextrocardiac1 was elated by the unexpected surprise.

I'm the luckiest human alive guys ✨✨✨✨https://t.co/cXtVskTzx5 — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021

