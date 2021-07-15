Ever since the anti-farm law rioters unleashed mayhem on the streets of the National Capital on 71st Republic Day, the Congress and its friendly media and journalists have tried their level best to whitewash the crime. The entire cabal kept repeating the same fake news about a ‘farmer’ dying in police firing during Republic Day insurrection. However, much to their dismay, a doctor panel, that studied the autopsy of rioter Navreet Singh as per court direction, has now confirmed that the rioter died of head and mouth injuries and not of a bullet wound. The injuries were caused when his tractor had met with an accident during the tractor rally.

The panel, which consisted of doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College studied the rioter’s post mortem report minutely before concluding that Navreet Singh did not die in police firing as claimed by many. The postmortem was conducted in Rampur. According to reports, the panel made the report after analyzing the X-ray, autopsy, and video of the incident.

The report, based on the post-mortem report and other medical documents, concludes that the death of Navreet was caused by serious injuries to the head and mouth, fracture of bones and excessive leakage of blood. It also says that there was no outside object like metallic radio-opacity.

The report makes it clear that the farmer protestor had died for the injuries caused by the accident of his tractor, and he was not shot by police or anyone else.

Navreet Singh died after his tractor overturned in Republic Day violence

24 years old Navreet Singh died on January 26, when anti-farm law protestors lay siege on the national capital after his tractor was overturned. Journalist Anurag Shrivastav had also shared the video of the incident which took the life of the victim. In the footage shared by him, several protestors could be seen driving their tractors at an extreme speed. In the video, it could be seen that a tractor had overturned on the other side of the road.

Delhi police had also issued a clarification soon after stating that the protestor died of injuries sustained by him after his tractor turned turtle. Delhi police’s clarification was confirmed by the postmortem report of the deceased protestor that stated that he had died of “shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem head injury”.

Congress and its friendly media spread lies that the rioter was killed by Delhi police’s bullet

Despite proof being out in the open, the vicious lobby did not refrain from spreading lies to absolve the rioters from the crime. Senior journalist at India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai was one of the first ones to share the fake news about a ‘farmer’ dying in police firing.

The leftist propaganda website like The Wire and The Caravan soon followed suit. The Wire, in one of its articles published on January 30, the media house insinuated that the protester who died during the Delhi tractor rally on Republic Day, had died of bullet injuries and not because of the injuries he sustained from the overturning of the tractor. The article further claimed that the victim’s relatives spoke to the doctor who carried out the autopsy who claimed that while there was bullet injury, ‘his hands were tied’, thereby insinuating that the UP government is trying to cover up. The Caravan also claimed of speaking to an eyewitness who confirmed to the media outlet that he saw police officials fire at Navreet.

And where there if lies, deceit and fake news, there is the Congress Party. Joining the bandwagon, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor rehashed the claim. Congress party did not, however, stop at this. Going a step further, Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders want to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to meet Navreet’s family members. It continued to peddle the narrative that Navreet Singh died after being shot by the Delhi police.

FIRs filed against Tharoor, Sardesai and others for peddling fake news on death of Navreet Singh

Following the malicious lie, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Delhi police had filed cases against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Sardesai. The FIR filed by Delhi police also named journalists Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, Vinod K Jose, Mrinal Pande, and Zafar Agha. They were all held booked for creating disharmony and spreading false information regarding Navreet Singh’s death.