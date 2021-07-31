Based on a complaint lodged by Girraj Meena, a member of the Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh, Jaipur police have registered an FIR against Sudarshan TV’s editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke. In the FIR, Chavhanke has been accused of allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Meena community. The FIR was registered at Transport Nagar police station in Jaipur on July 30 (Friday).

Suresh Chavhanke accused of spreading communal dishormony

Girraj Meena, in his complaint, accused the Sudarshan TV chief of hurting the sentiments of tribals and Meena communities by making incendiary remarks through his channel ever since the Amargarh Fort incident.

“On the evening of July 23, Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan TV used insulting slurs against me and our entire tribal community according to his own will and it went on for several days,” says the FIR lodged by Meena.

Girraj Meena, in the FIR, further accused Chavhanke of conspiring to spread communal discord thereby provoking chaos and riots.

Suresh Chavhanke says will visit Amargarh Fort on Aug 1, Meena-Muslim community call it ‘provocative’

“An FIR has been registered in the matter and Chavhanke is an accused,” said ACP Adarsh Nagar Neel Kama. The FIR has been filed under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC along with Section 67 of the IT Act and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It is pertinent to note that, after an independent MLA, Ramkesh Meena tore a saffron flag with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inscribed on it at the Aamagarh Fort in Jaipur, the Sudarshan TV head had taken strong objection to the incident and had vowed to go to Jaipur and visit the Amargarh fort on August 1. The Meena-Muslim community had strongly reacted to this statement of Chavhanke, terming it ‘provocative’.

Suresh Chavhanke reacts to the FIR

Meanwhile, the Sudarshan TV chief Suresh Chavhanke has taken to Twitter to share the news of the FIR filed against him. “The Rajasthan Police has registered an FIR against me under the SC-ST Act, that too for what I did not say”, Tweeted Chavhanke.

राजस्थान पुलिस ने मुझ पर SC-ST एक्ट के तहत FIR दर्ज की है, वह भी जो मैंने जो कहा ही नहीं उसके लिए. केवल “टीपू सुल्तान पार्टी” ने फैलाई अफ़वाह के आधार पर।



देश #Arrest_Ramkesh_Meena कह रहा है, सरकार मुझ पर उल्टी कार्रवाई कर रहीं है। पर संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। https://t.co/gK0wyloyB8 — Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) July 31, 2021

Referring to Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh, as “Tipu Sultan’s Party”, Chavhanke added that the Rajasthan police, working at the behest of the Congress government in Rajasthan, has filed the FIR against him merely based on the rumours spread by them against him and his channel.

“The entire country is raising demands of #Arrest_Ramkesh_Meena but the Rajasthan government is taking reverse action on me. However, the struggle will continue”, wrote the Sudarshan TV head on Twitter.

Amargarh Fort incident

For the uninitiated, on July 22, social media was rife with videos of the incident in which a mob along with independent MLA Ramkesh Meena first brought down the flag hoisted atop Aamagarh Fort in Jaipur and then tore it further.

The Hindu organizations have taken strong objection to Congress-confidante Ramkesh Meena’s actions.

Launching an attack on the Congress sibling duo, UP CM’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi sharing this video said that such actions will not be forgotten.

Sudarshan TV chief Suresh Chavhanke had also strongly opposed this despicable act and had been condemning the same, since the incident happened on July 22nd, 2020.

Police, meanwhile, have cordoned off the entire area leading to the Amargarh Fort in Rajasthan, after videos of the incident went viral on social media. Police informed that so far, three separate FIRs have been registered related to the Amargarh row, investigations into which are underway.

OpIndia also tried to get in touch with the Transport Nagar police station to get more information about the entire incident but got no response.