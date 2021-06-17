Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home News Reports AAP celebrates Delhi's new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker
News ReportsVarietySatireSocial Media
Updated:

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

Shiv Charan Goel, the AAP MLA from Moti Nagar, took to Twitter to share with the Delhites the Kejriwal government's multitasking abilities, the extraordinary feat of constructing a speed breaker while battling the pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA Shiv Charan Goel was seen bragging about the 'inauguration' of a speed breaker
AAP Govt builds a speed breaker during the pandemic, image via Shiv Charan Goel on Twitter
10

While Delhi battles Covid and struggles to get over lockdown, AAP leaders are busy organising public gathering events over mundane “achievements”.

On Thursday Shiv Charan Goel, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA representing the Moti Nagar (Assembly constituency) in Delhi, took to Twitter to share with the Dilliwalas the Kejriwal government’s multitasking abilities.

He boasted of how even in these difficult circumstances, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government took on the very remarkable task of building a speed breaker in Moti Nagar.

People in Delhi would be pleasantly delighted that the Kejriwal government was able to complete this onerous task of building a speed breaker on a Moti Nagar lane while ‘handling the pandemic’.

As seen in the pictures shared by the MLA on Twitter, the excited bunch of party members and supporters have huddled around what seems to be a piece of brick to normal eyes in the name of “inaugurating a speed breaker”.

In order to celebrate their monumental achievement of creating the masterpiece, the ecstatic AAP members thought it was acceptable to breach the social distancing rules, especially in a city like Delhi, which has, both during the first and second wave, experienced the worst of the pandemic.

Well, we on our part also tried our best to scrutinise the pictures shared by the AAP MLA but could not see the ‘speed breaker’ the MLA is gloating about in his Tweet. One probably needs the eye of an AAP leader to perceive the invisible!

The Delhites, on the other hand, who had probably given up hope in the AAP government, were astonished that Kejriwal had the foresight to take on such a challenging task and produce this architectural marvel in the midst of a global epidemic.

And since no celebration is complete without Bollywood references!!

It is incredible how the Kejriwal government never fails in bringing out the true spirits of the Delhiwalas!!

Well, while the AAP administration can’t stop bragging about the ‘development’ work it did during the pandemic, the MLA should be reminded of the criticism the Delhi government has received for mishandling the pandemic in the national capital.

AAP Govt’s handling of the Covid pandemic

Recently, the Supreme Court ripped into Delhi Govt over treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies.

During the suo motu hearing, the apex court called the situation in Delhi as horrendous, horrific and pathetic. It ripped into the lawyer appearing for the Delhi government for patients being stacked with dead bodies everywhere in its hospitals.

Even the Delhi High Court had slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court had severely criticised the Kejriwal-led government for the rising number of cases in Delhi and asked why the administration did not take steps when cases were increasing in the city. In a scathing observation, the Delhi HC had stated that the city could soon become the ‘corona capital of the country’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt recommends suspension of several accounts from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, for criticising her: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Sources indicate that Govt of West Bengal recently recommended the suspension of over 200 accounts for criticising Mamata Banerjee
Politics

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

Abhishek Banerjee -
Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021.

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Media Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

Law OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Organisation, that tried to help Prashant Bhushan keep illegal Rohingyas in India, could be compromised by China, UK Parliamentary Panel finds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is all set to release a report that says that China is on its way to breaking up multilateral organisations

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,154FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com