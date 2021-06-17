While Delhi battles Covid and struggles to get over lockdown, AAP leaders are busy organising public gathering events over mundane “achievements”.

On Thursday Shiv Charan Goel, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA representing the Moti Nagar (Assembly constituency) in Delhi, took to Twitter to share with the Dilliwalas the Kejriwal government’s multitasking abilities.

He boasted of how even in these difficult circumstances, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government took on the very remarkable task of building a speed breaker in Moti Nagar.

People in Delhi would be pleasantly delighted that the Kejriwal government was able to complete this onerous task of building a speed breaker on a Moti Nagar lane while ‘handling the pandemic’.

As seen in the pictures shared by the MLA on Twitter, the excited bunch of party members and supporters have huddled around what seems to be a piece of brick to normal eyes in the name of “inaugurating a speed breaker”.

In order to celebrate their monumental achievement of creating the masterpiece, the ecstatic AAP members thought it was acceptable to breach the social distancing rules, especially in a city like Delhi, which has, both during the first and second wave, experienced the worst of the pandemic.

Well, we on our part also tried our best to scrutinise the pictures shared by the AAP MLA but could not see the ‘speed breaker’ the MLA is gloating about in his Tweet. One probably needs the eye of an AAP leader to perceive the invisible!

The Delhites, on the other hand, who had probably given up hope in the AAP government, were astonished that Kejriwal had the foresight to take on such a challenging task and produce this architectural marvel in the midst of a global epidemic.

Thanks a lot Sir MLA Shri Shiv Charan Goel ji pic.twitter.com/M3FtLfNxpg — Bharat Bhushan Kalra (@BharatB63847536) June 16, 2021

And since no celebration is complete without Bollywood references!!

It is incredible how the Kejriwal government never fails in bringing out the true spirits of the Delhiwalas!!

Well, while the AAP administration can’t stop bragging about the ‘development’ work it did during the pandemic, the MLA should be reminded of the criticism the Delhi government has received for mishandling the pandemic in the national capital.

AAP Govt’s handling of the Covid pandemic

Recently, the Supreme Court ripped into Delhi Govt over treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies.

During the suo motu hearing, the apex court called the situation in Delhi as horrendous, horrific and pathetic. It ripped into the lawyer appearing for the Delhi government for patients being stacked with dead bodies everywhere in its hospitals.

Even the Delhi High Court had slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court had severely criticised the Kejriwal-led government for the rising number of cases in Delhi and asked why the administration did not take steps when cases were increasing in the city. In a scathing observation, the Delhi HC had stated that the city could soon become the ‘corona capital of the country’.