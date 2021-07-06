Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Harsha Bhogle branded ‘Sanghi’ for calling SARS-COV-2 the ‘Chinese virus’, commentator defends himself: Here’s what he said

Nonetheless, by and large, people appreciated Harsha Bhogle for using the 'correct' name of the virus. However, they feared that he will soon delete the tweet.

OpIndia Staff
3

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle earned brickbats on social media after he called SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the ‘Chinese Coronavirus’. The Covid-19 virus originated in China, however, the Chinese Communist Party has taken strong objection to the association of virus with it.

Unfortunately, some have decided to call Harsha Bhogle a ‘Sanghi’ for calling it the Chinese virus, a name first popularized by former US President Donald Trump.

Harsha Bhogle calls Covid-19 'Chinese virus'
One user called him a ‘Sanghi Bhakt’ and expressed his disappointment with Bhogle.

Harsha Bhogle calls Covid-19 'Chinese virus'
Others were more polite in asking him not to use the term ‘Chinese virus’.

However, quite a few people were upset at Bhogle’s usage of the term.

Some said that Harsha Bhogle sounded like Donald Trump.

He was also accused of being ‘xenophobic’ among other things.

Nonetheless, by and large, people appreciated him for using the ‘correct’ name of the virus. However, they feared that he will soon delete the tweet.

Harsha Bhogle, however, defended himself saying, “I noticed the use of the South African variant, the Brazil variant and the Indian variant. I guess it is the norm to refer to something by the country of origin.”

There has been great debate about the origins of the novel Coronavirus that causes Covid-19. It is suspected, and believed by many, that the virus leaked out of a lab in Wuhan and was created by scientists there. China, obviously, denies such claims and accuses of racism those who point towards its links to the virus.

