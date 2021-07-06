Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle earned brickbats on social media after he called SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the ‘Chinese Coronavirus’. The Covid-19 virus originated in China, however, the Chinese Communist Party has taken strong objection to the association of virus with it.

Unfortunately, some have decided to call Harsha Bhogle a ‘Sanghi’ for calling it the Chinese virus, a name first popularized by former US President Donald Trump.

Source: Twitter

One user called him a ‘Sanghi Bhakt’ and expressed his disappointment with Bhogle.

Source: Twitter

Others were more polite in asking him not to use the term ‘Chinese virus’.

Source: Twitter

However, quite a few people were upset at Bhogle’s usage of the term.

It's okay to refer COVID19 as Chinese virus but it's offensive to say 'Indian variant'.



Keep your mid-life crisis apart and

Grow up @bhogleharsha https://t.co/kMmc9hwO6P — Imran Sekh (@isekh23) July 6, 2021

Some said that Harsha Bhogle sounded like Donald Trump.

One doesn't expect something like this from such a respected voice. Most of the world calls it Covid-19 / Corona, why bring in a country. Sorry, but @bhogleharsha you sound like Donald Trump. https://t.co/SQ8P4NlXt5 — Harshal 🏏 (@Harshal_de) July 6, 2021

He was also accused of being ‘xenophobic’ among other things.

Bhogle you are better than this, don't be xenophobic https://t.co/kqtPqIriy7 — ع۔م (@indusperson) July 6, 2021

Nonetheless, by and large, people appreciated him for using the ‘correct’ name of the virus. However, they feared that he will soon delete the tweet.

Don’t delete sir nothing wrong in it tho https://t.co/zoOK2eBnIy — Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) July 6, 2021

No one show the guts of saying this



Respect https://t.co/rHxg57pjVR — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) July 6, 2021

Powerful tweet indeed sire. Please, don't delete it afterwards. https://t.co/XzOdxIzRUc — Narendra Choudhary (@MarwariJat) July 6, 2021

Hope he does not delete the tweet. https://t.co/Ctp2oTuzqN — The Data Guy (@DataGuyRedux) July 6, 2021

Harsha Bhogle, however, defended himself saying, “I noticed the use of the South African variant, the Brazil variant and the Indian variant. I guess it is the norm to refer to something by the country of origin.”

There has been great debate about the origins of the novel Coronavirus that causes Covid-19. It is suspected, and believed by many, that the virus leaked out of a lab in Wuhan and was created by scientists there. China, obviously, denies such claims and accuses of racism those who point towards its links to the virus.