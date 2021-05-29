A new study published by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen says that the novel Coronavirus was created by Chinese scientists in a lab and then reverse-engineered to give the impression that it evolved naturally from bats, DailyMail has reported.

The authors of the paper claim that they have had evidence of reverse-engineering for a year but were ignored by major journals and other academics. Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s University, London, is renowned for having developed the first working HIV vaccine that allows diagnosed patients to go off medicines for months.

Sørensen, a virologist, is a chair at Immunor, a pharmaceutical company that developed a Coronavirus vaccine candidate called Biovacc-19. The study accuses Chinese labs of ‘deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data’ and notes that scientists in China who spoke out were silenced and disappeared.

SARS-COV-2 has ‘no credible natural ancestor’

Dalgleish and Sørensen observed ‘unique fingerprints’ in the virus which they say could have only been a consequence of manipulation at a lab. The 22-page paper is set to be published in the scientific journal Quarterly Review.

The study concludes that SARS-Coronavirus-2 has ‘no credible natural ancestor’ and it is ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ that the virus created through ‘laboratory manipulation’. The scientists say that those working on ‘Gain of Function’ research took a naturally occurring Coronavirus ‘backbone’ found in Chinese cave bats and inserted a new ‘spike’ that turned into the highly contagious virus wreaking havoc around the world.

‘The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row. The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it,’ Dalgleish told DailyMail.com. The study says that of the novel Coronavirus are ‘unique fingerprints’ that are ‘indicative of purposive manipulation’ which indicates that ‘the likelihood of it being the result of natural processes is very small.’

‘A natural virus pandemic would be expected to mutate gradually and become more infectious but less pathogenic which is what many expected with the COVID-19 pandemic but which does not appear to have happened,’ the scientists say.

‘The implication of our historical reconstruction, we posit now beyond reasonable doubt, of the purposively manipulated chimeric virus SARS-CoV-2 makes it imperative to reconsider what types of Gain of Function experiments it is morally acceptable to undertake.’ ‘Because of wide social impact, these decisions cannot be left to research scientists alone.’

The scientists proceeded to add, ‘Strains ‘popped up’ after January 2020 are not credible… For a year we have possessed prima facie evidence of retro-engineering in China in early 2020.’ Dalgleish also said that gain of function engineering should have been banned ‘ages ago’.

Lab-leak hypothesis of Covid-19 origins was labeled a ‘conspiracy theory’ until recently

The role of academics and major journals will also come into question as the authors argue that they had the evidence for a year and yet, were ignored. Until recently, the lab-leak hypothesis of Covid-19 was labeled a ‘conspiracy theory’ and censored by social media platforms.

However, in recent weeks, the Biden administration in the United States of America and Anthony Fauci have been forced to concede that the lab-leak hypothesis remains a viable explanation for the origins of Covid-19.