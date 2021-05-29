Saturday, May 29, 2021
Home News Reports Novel Coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab, new study says, authors say major...
News Reports
Updated:

Novel Coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab, new study says, authors say major journals and academics ignored evidence for a year

The authors of the paper claim that they have had evidence of reverse-engineering for a year but were ignored by major journals and other academics.

OpIndia Staff
Novel Coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab, new study says, authors say major journals and academics ignored evidence for a year
Image Credit: CFP
239

A new study published by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen says that the novel Coronavirus was created by Chinese scientists in a lab and then reverse-engineered to give the impression that it evolved naturally from bats, DailyMail has reported.

The authors of the paper claim that they have had evidence of reverse-engineering for a year but were ignored by major journals and other academics. Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s University, London, is renowned for having developed the first working HIV vaccine that allows diagnosed patients to go off medicines for months.

Sørensen, a virologist, is a chair at Immunor, a pharmaceutical company that developed a Coronavirus vaccine candidate called Biovacc-19. The study accuses Chinese labs of ‘deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data’ and notes that scientists in China who spoke out were silenced and disappeared.

SARS-COV-2 has ‘no credible natural ancestor’

Dalgleish and Sørensen observed ‘unique fingerprints’ in the virus which they say could have only been a consequence of manipulation at a lab. The 22-page paper is set to be published in the scientific journal Quarterly Review.

The study concludes that SARS-Coronavirus-2 has ‘no credible natural ancestor’ and it is ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ that the virus created through ‘laboratory manipulation’. The scientists say that those working on ‘Gain of Function’ research took a naturally occurring Coronavirus ‘backbone’ found in Chinese cave bats and inserted a new ‘spike’ that turned into the highly contagious virus wreaking havoc around the world.

‘The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row. The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it,’ Dalgleish told DailyMail.com. The study says that of the novel Coronavirus are ‘unique fingerprints’ that are ‘indicative of purposive manipulation’ which indicates that ‘the likelihood of it being the result of natural processes is very small.’

‘A natural virus pandemic would be expected to mutate gradually and become more infectious but less pathogenic which is what many expected with the COVID-19 pandemic but which does not appear to have happened,’ the scientists say.

‘The implication of our historical reconstruction, we posit now beyond reasonable doubt, of the purposively manipulated chimeric virus SARS-CoV-2 makes it imperative to reconsider what types of Gain of Function experiments it is morally acceptable to undertake.’ ‘Because of wide social impact, these decisions cannot be left to research scientists alone.’

The scientists proceeded to add, ‘Strains ‘popped up’ after January 2020 are not credible… For a year we have possessed prima facie evidence of retro-engineering in China in early 2020.’ Dalgleish also said that gain of function engineering should have been banned ‘ages ago’.

Lab-leak hypothesis of Covid-19 origins was labeled a ‘conspiracy theory’ until recently

The role of academics and major journals will also come into question as the authors argue that they had the evidence for a year and yet, were ignored. Until recently, the lab-leak hypothesis of Covid-19 was labeled a ‘conspiracy theory’ and censored by social media platforms.

However, in recent weeks, the Biden administration in the United States of America and Anthony Fauci have been forced to concede that the lab-leak hypothesis remains a viable explanation for the origins of Covid-19.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCovid lab leak theory
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Fact-checkers have just one agenda- hate Modi’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Twitter over lack of transparency in its fact-checking

OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Twitter, accusing it of employing prejudiced fact-checkers who have visceral hatred against PM Modi
News Reports

Rana Ayyub ends Covid-19 fundraiser after potential illegality was exposed, returns money to foreign donors

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rana Ayyub has ended her Covid-19 fundraiser for relief work after a potential illegality of it was exposed.

When a statue of Mahatma Gandhi could not be installed in Lakshadweep due to unspoken ‘shariat culture’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The bust of MK Gandhi could not be offloaded at Lakshadweep as Muslims objected to the installation of any such statues.

Kerala High Court slams state govt’s over 80% minority scholarship quota for Muslims, says legally not sustainable: Details

Law OpIndia Staff -
Kerala HC upheld that 'subclassification' of the Muslims within the minority community and disproportionate awarding of scholarships to them is not legally sustainable

Modi govt invites applications from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh to grant Indian citizenship: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt issued a notification asking people belonging to six persecuted communities to apply for a certificate of naturalisation

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless
Read more
Entertainment

Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested from Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Pithani, who was the creative manager of the late Bollywood actor, was the first to see the corpse of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,496FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com