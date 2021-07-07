Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Cow thief Ahamuddin travelled across India to steal cows and sell them to slaughterhouses. Details

Cow thief Ahamuddin would stay in South India for a few months to steal cows and sell them off to slaughterhouses before going back to his native place in Haryana

OpIndia Staff
Cow thief who sold them to slaughter houses arrested (representational image courtesy: scroll.in)
Vellore police on Monday arrested 43-year-old Haryana man Ahamuddin Hakimudeen from Vellore district of Tamil Nadu on allegations of stealing cows and selling them to slaughterhouses. As per reports, Pernambut Police intercepted a mini lorry with Andhra Pradesh registration on suspicion and found a cow inside it.

Ahamuddin, with the help of locals who spoke Hindi, he was taken to police station. There it was revealed that Ahamuddin had flown to Bengaluru where he borrowed mini lorry from his friend Shakeela in Andhra Pradesh and fixed bogus number plate before coming to Tamil Nadu to lift cows. He admitted he had stolen and sold at least 20 cows from that region. The cow belonged to one Razak who had complained that his cow, that had gone for grazing, had not returned.

In Gudiyattam, at least 10 farmers have filed police complaints that their cows had gone missing.

On interrogation, Ahamuddin confessed to flying from Haryana to various parts of South India to steal cattle and selling them to slaughterhouses. He would stay in parts of South India before flying back to his native place.

