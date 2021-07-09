Friday, July 9, 2021
Uyghur groups condemn Pakistani politicians for congratulatory letter to CCP while China ‘violates honour’ of Uyghur women

Politicians in Pakistan, including PM Imran Khan, have turned a blind eye to the atrocities committed against Uyghurs in China and exercised a strategic silence over the matter for the sake of 'friendship'.

Ilshat H. Kokbore, Uyghur activist and former president of the Uyghur American Association, has shared a statement from the International Union of the East Turkestan Organisations (IUETO) condemning Pakistani politicians for their glowing support of China’s centenary celebrations.

The statement condemns Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Siraj ul Haq, leaders of the Pakistan Ulema-e-Islam Party and Jamaat-e-Islami Party respectively.

The letter, penned by Hidayet Oguzhan, president of the IUETO, says, “I strongly condemn Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistani Ulema-i-lslam Party and Religious Scholar, and Sirac-ül Hak, the Leader of Jamiat-i-lslam Party, due to their glorifying congratulation letter for the 100th anniversary of the Chinese communist party which waged war on Islam and Muslims in the East Turkistan, destroyed mosques, burned the Qur’an, banned Islamic worships, committed mass genocide by putting more than 8 million people in concentration camps and violated the honor and dignity of our East Turkistani Muslim girls.”

“Despite their Islamic and conscientious responsibility, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sirac-ül Hak did not utter a word against the crimes committed by CCP. The reckless, irresponsible attitude and the callousness of the Islamic world is a deplorable situation,” it states.

Politicians in Pakistan, including PM Imran Khan, have turned a blind eye to the atrocities committed against Uyghurs in China and exercised a strategic silence over the matter for the sake of ‘friendship’. Meanwhile, Uyghurs continue to suffer as they are persecuted and their religion suppressed by the CCP under the garb of ‘fighting’ extremism.

